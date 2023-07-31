Two trucks were struck by bullets at Gallop's Gas Station north of Goshen recently.
Brenda Fernandez reported to Elkhart County deputies that her 2018 Dodge Ram was struck between 9:30 p.m. July 28 and noon Sunday while in the parking lot of Gallop's Gas Station, 18423 U.S. 20, Goshen.
Nephtali Segura also reported to deputies that between June 17 and July 24 his 2019 Dodge Ram was struck by a bullet while in the same parking lot.
ARRESTS
• Jessica Moles, 30, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:43 p.m. Friday. Deputies found a Chevy Cruze in the roadway near 59291 C.R. 19. It was mechanically disabled. Moles was arrested at the scene after reportedly failing field sobriety testing and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kevin Ariel Archaga Castro, 19, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 4:04 a.m. Sunday after he was stopped for reportedly traveling left of center. Archaga Castro was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Alejandro Garay Gutierrez, 52, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 9:50 a.m. Sunday after he was stopped by police for two alleged traffic infractions at Wakefield Road and Wilden Avenue. Gutierrez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFT
• Kathleen Barkow reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:07 a.m. Friday her license plate was stolen from her vehicle at 51193 Sigerfoos Ave., Elkhart.
• Jeff Sterzik reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 29 and July 14, his 2003 Chevrolet S10 was stolen from 30155 C.R. 18, Goshen.
• Lucas Kauffman reported at 5:15 p.m. July 29 that his gray Trek bicycle had been stolen from the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds at 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
• Madalyn Mack reported to Goshen police at 4:13 p.m. Sunday that her purse was stolen from 1611 Hay Parkway, Goshen.
BURGLARY
Caraisa Bowman reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone made unforced entry into 51810 Ash Rd. and took Dewalt brand electric drill x2, reciprocating saw, Sharp brand 60\ TV, Sony brand TV, Seiko brand TV and Xbox-1 and custom controller, totaling $2,380 between July 15 and July 28.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Steven Taylor reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:49 p.m. Friday that someone hit him with their moving vehicle on purpose at Gallops Gas Station, 18423 U.S. 20, Bristol.
• Alicia Lucero reported Elkhart County deputies at 12:59 p.m. July 29 that she had been in a vehicle crash at Ind. 15 and C.R. 46 in New Paris and the other driver left the scene.
• Goshen police observed a stop sign and street sign had been struck near the intersection of North Greene Road and Cedar Street at 12:36 a.m. Sunday. Officers observed two tire marks on the grass and believe it was struck by a vehicle that left the scene without leaving any information behind.
AWOL
Rafael Charles failed to return to Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 4 p.m. July 26 and is considered absent without leave, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
FRAUD
• Mark Hawley reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 p.m. July 24 and 4 p.m. July 26 someone committed fraud against him at 58406 C.R. 115, Goshen.
• Roxanne Woods reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 12:20 p.m. someone used a counterfeit bill to purchase $36 work of items at 30898 U.S. 20.