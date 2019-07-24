POLICE NEWS: Trooper involved in fatal crash

A Mishawaka couple were killed and an Indiana State Police trooper was injured when he crashed into their vehicle during an emergency call on the Indiana Toll Road.
Terry Wentworth, 76, and his wife Gloria, 74, died from injuries in the crash near the 147 mile marker in Steuben County after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the state police said in a news release.
Trooper Osbaldo Regalado was driving a squad car and following another trooper’s car as they responded, with lights and sirens activated, to assist LaGrange County police on a crash in rural LaGrange County. The officers were westbound on the Toll Road’s left lane when Regalado swerved into the right lane to avoid traffic that had slowed. In the process, he struck the rear of the Wentworth’s SUV, causing both vehicles to strike a guardrail along the highway, the news release shows.
Terry Wentworth, the SUV’s driver, and Gloria Wentworth died at the scene from their injuries. Regalado was treated at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
FRAUD
Family of Henry Wrightsman Jr. reported to Elkhart County police Monday that donated money from a fundraiser in honor of Wrightsman wasn’t all delivered to the intended recipient in Wakarusa around May 15, according to the report.
Wrightsman and his dog, Honeydew, were killed as a result of a crash when Wrightsman’s moped collided with a pickup truck on Ind. 19 near C.R. 38 April 30.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police responded to a report of vandalism in the 200 block of Crescent Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Anthony Cardenas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd., around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• A driver with Waste Management reported to Goshen police his vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle in the 400 block of West Pike Street around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.
• Shanon Jones reported to Elkhart County police two vehicles struck the bumper of her vehicle while it was parked at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
ARREST
Julia Herrera Castro, 42, 169 Meadows, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of South 11th Street around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Donald Beachy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his garage was broken into at 1011 S. Main St. sometime between Saturday and Tuesday.
• Janet Taylor, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her garage was burglarized and a bicycle was stolen in the 600 block of South Sixth Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Larry Browning, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Tuesday the license plate was stolen from his vehicle, believing the theft occurred at 4522 Elkhart Road. Police indicated evidence found the theft occurred elsewhere, according to a report.
• Lachlan Cavanagh, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a moped was stolen from his home, 1304 S. 13th St., sometime in the past two weeks.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a no-trespassing order to Noah Mazar, Goshen, after police responded to a civil issue in the 100 block of Tulip Boulevard around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
MARIJUANA FOUND
Travis Davis, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police he found a marijuana plant on his property, 29328 C.R. 18, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
Elisa Horton, Garrett, reported to Goshen police Tuesday the unauthorized control of a vehicle at a home, 803 N. Fifth St., in October 2017.
FIRE DEPARTMENT GRANT
The LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department received a $5,000 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The funds were among more than $297,000 in grants awarded to departments in 46 counties statewide through the program, the DNR said in a news release.
