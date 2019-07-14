POLICE NEWS: Trooper arrests motorist on drug charges

Friday night, an Indiana State Trooper discovered more than he was expecting after stopping to help what he thought was a disabled motorist on the Indiana Toll Road.
At 11:20 p.m., Trooper Nikolos Anderson says he stopped to help what he thought was a disabled motorist whose vehicle was sitting on the right shoulder of the Indiana Toll Road near the 89.8 mile marker of the westbound lanes.
As Anderson approached the black Ford Fusion, he saw that the driver appeared to be sleeping. Anderson said he then noticed a syringe cap in the center console and a syringe still stuck in the left forearm of the driver.
During a search of the vehicle, Anderson said he located 34 packets of suspected fentanyl, 26 syringes, eight pills preliminarily identified as methadone and two packets of suspected Suboxen, according to the police report.
The driver, Lance Leffler, 38, of Conway, Arizona, was preliminarily arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe and possession of a legend drug. Leffler was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Anderson was assisted by Deputy Justin Scott of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Trooper Matthew Henson.
ARRESTS
• Jeremy Honeycutt, 23, 1123 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at North Second and Queen streets around 11 p.m. Friday.
• Brandon Carpenter, 30, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a firearm without a permit by a felon and theft around 3:10 p.m. Friday as police investigated a theft that occurred at 4024 Elkhart Road on Tuesday.
• Goshen police arrested a 14-year-old girl on charges of possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol as well as for a curfew violation after police stopped her at Chandler Elementary School, 419 S. Eighth St., around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. The girl was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Guillermo Valera Toxqui, 49, 3636 W. 70th St., Chicago, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:14 p.m. Saturday on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator. Valera Toxqui was stopped for a traffic violation at Third and Washington streets. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARSON
Goshen firefighters were called to 57 Springfield Drive because of a fire. Firefighters believe a fire was set to the air conditioning unit and called Goshen police to investigate.
ANIMALS RESCUED
• The Elkhart County Humane Society took custody of two dogs found alone without food or water in a vacant house, 407 Middlebury St., after police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday, according to a report.
• Abelardo Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he saw an SUV stop and someone from the vehicle leave two kittens along the 100 block of North Indiana Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The cats were recovered and taken to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
DOG BITE
• A 7-year-old Goshen girl was bitten by her dog while she was at her home at 1312 Division St. at 5:11 p.m. Saturday, according to Goshen police. She was treated for a minor injury to her face, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Ultra Clean Laundry reported to Goshen police property was damaged at the business, 430 W. Pike St., sometime Friday evening.
THEFTS
• Ronald Kreuger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen and his property was damaged at 1562 Kingston Court around 4:15 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Gleason Industrial Products reported to Goshen police a possible theft from the business, 612 E. Reynolds St., around 11 a.m. Friday.
• Kara Fergison, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a mobile phone at Indiana Paint & Collision, 416 N. Main St., around 11:10 a.m. Friday.
• Scott Huff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his handgun was stolen from his vehicle overnight Friday into Saturday while the vehicle was parked at 518 S. Silverwood Lane.
• Joshlin Pratcher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police money was stolen from 314 S. Seventh St., Goshen, at 11:07 a.m. Saturday.
• An employee of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police a group of four people stole items from the store overnight Saturday into Sunday. Two of the four people got into a blue/gray Chevrolet Tahoe and left, the employee told police.
BATTERY
• Josue Garfias-Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone he knows battered him at Peddler's Event Center, 2618 Peddler's Village Road at 10:32 p.m. Saturday.
• A 28-year-old Goshen man was injured in a fight at Constant Spring, 219 S. Main St., Goshen, at 2:06 a.m. Sunday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Jose Alba, 621 S. Seventh St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police a man he did not know tried to push the door to his home to get inside at 11:04 p.m. Saturday. The man left before police arrived.
MISSING PLATE
Robert Davis, Melrose, Florida, reported to Goshen police a temporary license plate was missing from his vehicle while it was parked at a home 105 N. Indiana Ave. around 4 p.m. Friday. Davis was unsure whether the tag was stolen or whether it fell off, according to a police report.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Thomas Demel, Goshen, reported a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Kercher Road and South Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
• Jean Boyer, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Friday a vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., on May 4.
• A stop sign was struck at Midway Road and Sherwood Drive at 7:17 p.m. Saturday. Goshen police reported the sign was struck by an undetermined vehicle and they are investigating.
FRAUD
Pattie Green, Cromwell, reported to Goshen police she was scammed around 5 p.m. Friday.
