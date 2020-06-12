Two people were injured Friday afternoon when their tricycle was struck by a trailer near Middlebury.
Freeman Yoder and Lizzie Yoder, both of Middlebury, were riding a motorized tricycle east on C.R. 16 when a pickup truck driven by Marvin Renkema passed them, crossing the center line of the road near C.R. 43 around 2:40 p.m.
Renkema, of West Olive, Michigan, was hauling a fifth-wheel trailer at the time. As he merged back into the eastbound lane, Renkema’s trailer sideswiped the tricycle, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The two Yoders were thrown from the three-wheeler and landed in the road, police said.
Freeman Yoder was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for head and arm injuries. Lizzie Yoder was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for an ankle injury, police said.
Renkema did not report any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
CRASHES
• A van driven by Johnny Peebles, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Luis Martinez, Goshen, at C.R. 15 and C.R. 46, west of New Paris, after Peebles pulled out in front of Martinez around 2:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Martinez and Peebles were both taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Peebles was also cited by police for failing to yield to an oncoming vehicle. Martinez was cited for driving without a license, the release shows.
• A motorcycle driven by Bradley Hostetler, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Chester Smith, Howe, as Smith turned left from C.R. 4 onto Blakesly Parkway near Bristol around 4:15 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Hostetler was thrown from his motorcycle, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for head and leg injuries.
Smith did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
SOUND OF GUNFIRE
Luis Santos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he heard sounds of gunfire in the area of 1008 Lantern Lane around 2:55 a.m. Friday. Police investigated the scene and found a spent cartridge in the road. Police didn’t find anything that was struck by a bullet, a report shows.
ARRESTS
• Clayton Kinney, 19, 304 S. 10th St., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting arrest in the 800 block of Logan Street around 5:25 p.m. Thursday. Kinney was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. A 15-year-old girl was also arrested at the scene, though a police report doesn’t list the specific charge. She was released with a citation as well.
• Cassondra Heverling, 38, 1611 Deer Run Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Pike and Third streets around 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Heverling was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Jose Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from his house, 87 Winchester Trail, around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Mega Liquor and Smoke reported to Goshen police a theft at the store, 1917 Elkhart Road, around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.
• Frank Gasko, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a trailer winch was stolen from a storage area at Winchester Trails sometime between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
