An Alaska man faces charges after allegedly causing problems on a passenger train in Elkhart County Monday night.
Jason Ford, 45, Juneau, was jailed by Elkhart County police on charges of intoxication upon a common carrier, resisting arrest, intimidation and possession of marijuana.
Police had responded to a call that Ford was being disruptive on an Amtrak train and was asked to leave the vehicle at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to a report. Ford allegedly refused to leave the train after police arrived, and he was arrested during the incident.
DEATH ACCIDENTAL
The death of a child near Wakarusa last weekend is considered accidental.
A 3-year-old boy was found dead on farm property along the 64000 block of C.R. 9 Saturday.
Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott said the boy died from blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was accidental.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the incident since the unit’s responsibilities include all cases involving the deaths of children younger than age 18.
CRASHES
• A LaGrange man was injured after he was struck twice while bicycling in LaGrange County early Tuesday morning.
Richard Bontrager was riding a bicycle on C.R. 00 EW near C.R. 200 South when a vehicle struck him from behind around 5:30 a.m. That vehicle fled the scene and, while Bontrager was lying in the road, he was struck again by a pickup truck driven by Ralph Geesaman, LaGrange, a news release from LaGrange County police stated.
Geesaman told police he didn’t see Bontrager in the road.
Bontrager was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for injuries.
As police investigate the crash, they’re asking for anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s office at 260-463-7491.
• A pickup truck driven by Joy Ramirez, Ligonier, collided with a minivan driven by Robert Miller, Goshen, at Lincolnway East and Maple City Drive in Goshen around 1:45 p.m. Monday. Ramirez’s truck then drove onto the Rap Automotive property along Lincolnway East and struck a mailbox and a fence pole, according to a report by Goshen police.
Miller and Ramirez were both treated at the scene for complaints of pain, police said.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a 14-year-old girl on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Riverside Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. The girl was released to parents with a citation to appear in court.
• Francis Miller, 40, 120 S. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of false reporting after police responded to a report his home had been burglarized. Miller was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Rena Randolph, 36, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, interference with the reporting of a crime and disorderly conduct after police responded to an incident in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 Monday. A police report shows the name as Rena Watson, but jail information lists the name as Rena Randolph.
THEFTS
• Staff at Phillips 66 reported to Goshen police about 23 gallons of fuel were stolen from the gas station, 112 W. Pike St., around 10:50 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Northern Pride Carwash reported to Goshen police a male damaged and stole from a vending machine at the business, 1512 Bashor Road, around 2:50 p.m. Monday.
• Cristian Ponce, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his license plate was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a home, 219 Oak Lane, Saturday.
BURGLARY
Michael Johnson of Johnson’s Lawn Maintenance reported to Goshen police several business items were stolen from a storage locker at 2019 Eisenhower Dr. North around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Chris Worthing, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a wrench was thrown through his dining room window at 1315 Ashwood Court around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
• Kevin Grimm, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a playground set was vandalized in the 2100 block of Berkey Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
• A Goshen city engineering department employee reported to Goshen police his city vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, around 1:45 p.m. Monday.
• Michael Bedtelyon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a Frontier utility box was damaged at his home, 901 Middlebury St., sometime within the last several days.
HIT-AND-RUN
Christopher Jones, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a hit-and-run crash occurred in front of his home, 425 N. Ninth St., sometime within the past week.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a female who refused to leave a home in the 400 block of North First Street around 9 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Corrie Neal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she lost money in a scam around 6 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.