A Goshen woman’s car was crumpled by a train shortly after she got it caught on railroad tracks Tuesday night.
Charity Miller told Goshen police around 9:20 p.m. that after turning left from Elkhart Road onto Greene Road, she swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle. Her car went off the roadway at the railroad crossing and became stuck on the tracks. Miller got out of her car safely. But while the vehicle remained stuck, a train smashed into it a short time later, according a police report.
Police interviewed the conductor of the Canadian Pacific train, who said by the time the car was seen, the train couldn’t stop in time to avoid striking it.
Miller was not injured in the crash, and no other injuries were reported, police said.
The car had extensive damages, police said. The train, which was hauling 98 cars, did not have any visible damage, according to the report.
ARRESTS
• Austin Baker, 26, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop at Pike and Third streets in Goshen around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Baker was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, police said.
• Toby Miller, 27, 1162 New Road, Wakarusa; Johnathon Giffels, 35, 25858 North Park Ave., Elkhart; and Ashley Perkins, 27, Bremen, were arrested by Elkhart County police after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of 54179 Westwood Dr., Elkhart, around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Miller was jailed on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle, as well as on a warrant. Giffels was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perkins was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Troy Garber, 60335 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of criminal mischief as well as for warrants in Elkhart County after police responded to an incident in the 4300 block of Conifer Lane around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• A 39-year-old man was detained on charges of theft, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine after police responded to a call at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The man was admitted to Goshen Hospital, police said in a report. His identity was not released.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• David Swoveland, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at South Main Street and College Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jose Bravo reported to Elkhart County police a white box truck rear-ended his car near the intersection of Mary Street and C.R. 45 in the Dunlap area around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the truck left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• Cory Martin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a house at 707 N. Fifth St., around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Grant Lantz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft from his house, 1323 S. Eighth St., that occurred last weekend.
• Pedro Chavoyo reported to Elkhart County police Monday his trash bin was stolen from a house at 22893 C.R. 42, Goshen, on Feb. 11.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Daniel Burkholder reported to Goshen police a yard was damaged at 110 Winchester Court at Roxbury Park around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Marcelino Flores-Zamora, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday somebody used his identity to sign up for Comcast service.
ROCK ROLLED
Francisco Verdejo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday vehicles are striking a rock on his property, 1110 E. Plymouth Ave., as they travel west on Plymouth.
