An investigation is underway into a fire that engulfed a trailer in Goshen.
Goshen firefighters and police found the semi trailer on fire while it was in a lot, 601 E. Jackson St., around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
ARREST
David Davis, 37, 607 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday.
During a response to a domestic disturbance call along Ash Road in Osceola after 3:30 p.m., police said Davis was intercepted at C.R. 3 and C.R. 26. He then allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit into Goshen. Stop sticks at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 disabled tires on his vehicle, but he wasn’t stopped until reaching Wilden and Indiana Avenues, according to police. Davis was arrested after a short foot pursuit. One officer had scrapes and cuts during the incident, while a corrections officer received a minor injury as Davis allegedly resisted at the Elkhart County Jail, police said.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Barbara Proctor, Goshen, collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Douglas Keown, Osceola, as Proctor turned from Ind. 19 onto the westbound on-ramp for U.S. 20 around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Proctor was treated at the scene for chest pain, police said. She was also cited for failing to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Keown did not report any injuries.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
David Haab, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a bullet struck a window at his house, 18986 C.R. 46, around 8:25 p.m. Monday. Police are investigating the incident.
THEFTS
• Brayanna Hanson reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 1727 Windsor Lane, sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
• Waneta Bontrager reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday packages were stolen from a house, 11370 C.R. 10, in Middlebury on Dec. 18.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police responded to a call where a trespassing warning was issued to a 25-year-old woman at Dollar General, 1075 N. Main St., around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Roseanna Butler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her identity was used to obtain government assistance in Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.