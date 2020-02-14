Trail cameras were stolen from a Middlebury woman’s property, and Goshen police are investigating the reported theft of one trailer and an attempt to steal another.
Virginia Cockburn, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police two Wild Life Innovation trail cameras were stolen from her property, 11747 C.R. 2, sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Other theft reports include:
• Katherine Jamie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her home, 1621 William Henry Lane, around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
• William Stutsman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempt was made to steal a trailer from 2700 W. Wilden Ave. around 12:10 p.m. Thursday.
• Matthew Rodino, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Thursday his work trailer was stolen from 2301 W. Wilden Ave. sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
• Logan Canaday, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from his home, 13612 C.R. 44, sometime between 12:15 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. Thursday.
ARRESTS
• Juan Arriga Herrera, 38, 58724 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 17 south of C.R. 20 around 12:15 a.m. Friday.
• Jessica Perez, 26, 1138 N. Indiana Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:10 p.m. Thursday. Perez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Emmanuel Collier, 36, 1601 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest. Collier allegedly fled from police in a vehicle before he was stopped in the area of Wilden and Michigan avenues around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, a police report shows.
• David Taylor, 44, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy around 12:10 a.m. Thursday after police found he violated a protection order near Syracuse.
• Elkhart County police arrested a juvenile on a charge of possession of an alcoholic beverage at Jimtown High School, 59021 C.R. 3, in Elkhart around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The juvenile was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Rebecca Hansen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person tried to strike her with a vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s, 2001 Lincolnway East, around 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
COUNTERFEITING
• Mario Garcia, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police several counterfeit bills were used by a male suspect at McDonald’s, 1706 Elkhart Road, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Meijer reported to Goshen police a case of counterfeiting around 11 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Annette McAllister reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle’s windshield was damaged at Red Arrow LLC, 603 Earthway Blvd., in Bristol sometime between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.
