POLICE NEWS: Tractor-trailer driver's name released following rollover crash

An Indianapolis man was the driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned near the Waterford Mills Parkway and Ind. 15 intersection Monday.
Ulice Johnson, 67, had apparently lost control of the truck when it struck an SUV on the Waterford Mills overpass. The truck then sped down the road, criss-crossing the lanes over the raised median, plowed over a sign as it crossed Ind. 15, jumped the curb and drove through a field where it rolled onto its side on the bank of a retention pond around 4:20 p.m., according to a report by Goshen police. Witnesses said the truck was speeding and apparently never slowed as it careened through the intersection.
Witnesses and bystanders helped pull Johnson from the tractor-trailer’s cab. The police report described Johnson as ill, apparently “lethargic and semi-conscious” at the scene. He was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment.
The driver of the SUV, Lisa Lantz of Goshen, told police she saw the tractor-trailer was speeding as it came up behind her in the westbound lane of Waterford Mills Parkway. Lantz edged toward the shoulder guardrail to avoid a crash, but the tractor-trailer clipped a rear corner of her SUV and spun it. The front came around and the SUV was struck and spun again, the police report shows.
Lantz was also taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for neck, head and back pain, police said.
Towing crews pulled the tractor-trailer out of the embankment, and it was hauled from the scene.
The vehicle was registered to Inontime Inc., a logistics company based in Zeeland, Michigan, the report shows.
ARRESTS
• Danny Peet, 63, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of sexual assault, strangulation, domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation and interfering with 911 after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of North Second Street around 1:10 p.m. Monday.
• Danielle Williams, 31, 200 E. Pittsburgh St., Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the 65000 block of C.R. 21 around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
HOUSE FIRE
Neighbors helped rescue a family from a house fire in Elkhart late Monday night.
The fire started in the attic of a house at 2915 Greenleaf Blvd. while the occupants inside were asleep, a news release from the Elkhart Fire Department shows.
Alert neighbors pounded on the door and woke up the family of two adults and one child. They and their dog escaped without injuries, the department said. Their names were not released.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 11 p.m. and found heavy fire in the attic. As they ventilated the roof, the flames spread across the attic and into the garage attic, according to the release.
Crews worked about four hours before bringing the fire under control around 3 a.m. The home was heavily damaged.
The house did have working smoke detectors installed, but they didn’t go off since the fire burned in the attic, according to the department.
COUNTERFEITING
Steven Davis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he received a counterfeit $20 bill while at a business, 201 Chicago Ave., around 9 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Pedro Bondarczuk, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
• Ashley Swartzendruber, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck a shed at her home, 502 N. Riverside Blvd., and then left the scene around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police gathered pieces of the vehicle that fell off in the collision and collected them for evidence, a police report shows.
THEFTS
• Saray Granados, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1609 Tippecanoe Drive, around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Kohl’s reported to Goshen police Monday a theft by two women at the store, 3802 Midway Road, July 10. Staff also reported a theft by a male on July 10.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday the theft of merchandise valued at $305 from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around April 23.
FRAUD
• Staff at InterCambio Express reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 2 p.m. Monday.
• Mario Lara, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.