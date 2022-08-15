A Topeka man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:49 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Garth Cane, 90, Cobourg, Ontario, Canada, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 21 when he attempted to turn east onto U.S. 20 and collided with a second vehicle heading east on U.S. 20 in the right lane.
The driver of the second vehicle, Shay Wise, 49, Topeka, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of back pain resulting from the crash. Cane was uninjured.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Middlebury man was injured in a single-vehicle collision at 4:05 a.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Phillip Yoder, 33, Middlebury, was driving his vehicle south on Ind. 13, near C.R. 26, when he swerved to the east side of the roadway to avoid another vehicle and collided with a utility pole. Yoder was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of neck pain resulting from the crash.
ARRESTS
• Dalvin Slater, 29, 121 Georgia Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop at 112 W. Pike St., Goshen, at 11:04 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• James Flores, 56, 709 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop while on his bicycle near the 600 block of North Fifth Street, Goshen, at 4:28 p.m. Sunday.
• Bruce Hoff, 65, 3203 Middlebury St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a crash in the area of Ind. 120 and C.R. 15 at 1:26 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Dane Morris, 21, 11036 Doll Place, Cromwell, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 6, Syracuse, at 9:33 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Alejandro Auglera-Albardo, 27, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a valid driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 24 and C.R. 11 at 10:41 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Damion Hiatt, 27, 502 S. Union St., Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 23 and U.S. 6, New Paris, at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Francisca Zelaya, 517 E. Purl St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:43 a.m. Monday to report the theft of a bicycle from her property sometime during the overnight hours.
• Melody Rines contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole multiple items while it was parked at 30862 Glenhaven Drive, Granger, sometime between 2:50 and 3 a.m. Saturday.
• Myron Stutzman, 22422 Breakwater Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole his silver and black 2016 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle from his residence.
• Teresa Moore contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:11 p.m. Saturday to report that someone broke into her self-storage unit, located at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole various items valued at $22,900.
• Larry Wingard, 11094 U.S. 20, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:20 p.m. Sunday to report the theft of his 2020 Honda Generator Ell2200i from his property.
BURGLARIES
• William Shivley, 707 Arehart St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:15 p.m. Sunday to report that his locked garage had been damaged and burglarized.