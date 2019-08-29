Two people are jailed on a plethora of drug and other charges in Elkhart County following a police pursuit in an allegedly stolen car on the Indiana Toll Road.
Robert Binder, 44, Michigan City, and Margaret Sells, 44, South Bend, were arrested following the pursuit, which started at the service plaza around mile marker 90 in Elkhart County around 3 a.m. Thursday and ended near Mishawaka, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Bags of suspected drugs were thrown out of the car during the pursuit, the release shows. Police also said they learned the car was sto, the release shows.
Troopers searched the car and found a bag of methamphetamine in a baby seat, as well as ecstasy, other pills and a counterfeit $20 bill, the release shows.
Binder, the car’s driver, was jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, counterfeiting and reckless driving, as well as for several traffic violations.
Sells was jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of a stolen vehicle and false informing, as well as for an Elkhart County warrant.
CRASH
A Syracuse man was injured and a woman was ticketed in a two-vehicle crash near Syracuse Thursday.
A car driven by Katherine Wettstein, Wheeler, turned left from Ind. 13 onto South County Line Road and struck a car driven by Richard Allen around 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Allen was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for hip pain.
Police said Wettstein failed to yield the right of way to Allen’s vehicle and issued her a citation.
POOL EMERGENCY
Ervin Yoder, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police one of his children was found unconscious in a pool at his home in the 58000 block of Ind. 15 around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not released the child’s age or condition.
ARRESTS
• Ruth Collier, 62, 181 N. Elkhart Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Pike and New streets around 1 a.m. Thursday.
• William Fairbee, 60, 223 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public intoxication after police found him at Rogers Park around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Gloria Alba, 38, 214 Blackport Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a narcotic drug following a traffic stop at Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Alba was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Noah White, 24, and Keyon Lobdell, 19, both of 608 N. Second St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to a property damage crash at 219 Citizens Ave. around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report.
• Nicole Doty, 28, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a narcotic drug after police responded to the parking lot of Walgreens, 429 W. Pike St., around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Along with Doty, police also arrested and jailed Tristan Elsasser, 21, 555 S. Nappanee St., Nappanee, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.
• Goshen police arrested two juveniles each on a charge of criminal mischief after responding to a report of vandalism to the playground of Chandler Elementary School, 419 S. Eighth St., around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The juveniles were released to their guardians, police said.
BATTERY
Elkhart County police received a report about a battery at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 20, police said in a report Thursday. The person involved was treated for injuries, police said.
THEFTS
• Staff at E&E Gutierrez Laundromat reported to Goshen police money was stolen after laundry machines were broken into at the business, 1710 Elkhart Road, around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Sara Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse and a bicycle were stolen from the garage of her home, 1402 West Ave., around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Amy Lower, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police the driver’s side door of her vehicle was struck while it was parked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
