Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Bristol Friday morning.
An SUV driven by Todd Meyer, 51, Marcellus, Michigan, crossed the center line of Ind. 15, struck the trailer of an oncoming tractor-trailer, then collided head-on with a van driven by Melvin Prince, Grand Rapids, Michigan, south of C.R. 14 around 6:15 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Meyer’s SUV then left the road and rolled onto its side, police said.
Prince was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for hip pain. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Brownlee, Rockford, Illinois, did not report any injuries, the release shows.
Meyer was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for leg pain. Police also cited him for driving left-of-center and driving without a seat belt, the release shows.
PURSUIT ARREST
A Bristol man faces multiple charges in an OWI case, including an alleged attempt to flee police in a car missing tires.
Eduardo Garcia, 26, 676 W. Hawthorn St., was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting law enforcement Wednesday. He was also cited for driving left-of-center.
Police, responding to calls about a reckless driver around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, found Garcia’s car at the entrance to the Timberbrook mobile home park, 54868 C.R. 19, in Bristol. When sirens went on for a traffic stop, the car’s driver tried to flee. But the car couldn’t get any traction to move since the passenger-side wheels were missing and it was on its rims, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Garcia was arrested at the scene.
Witnesses told police they saw Garcia driving recklessly, weaving into the opposite lane, on C.R. 19 from U.S. 20 to C.R. 14 and then up to Timberbrook, apparently on a flattened tire. One witness said the car struck a light pole and a fence. When the witness went to check on Garcia, he gave the witness a thumbs up and drove off, the affidavit shows.
Police said a damaged mailbox was found at 57539 C.R. 19, fresh gouges on the road and a damaged fence at 56260 C.R. 19, the affidavit shows.
One neighbor told police he saw a car doing doughnuts in the road before striking the fence and driving away with part of the fence on its roof, the affidavit shows.
DRUG BUST
A tip helped investigators in Noble County uncover nearly two-dozen pounds of methamphetamine in Kimmell Thursday.
Members of the Noble County Narcotics Division — a task force of local and federal officers — received information in a case about a large drug shipment arriving in Noble County. With a federal warrant, police searched a home, 2970 N. U.S. 33, Lot 11, in Kimmell and found more than 20 pounds of crystal meth, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
No arrests were made as the case remains under investigation, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• Alexandra Smith, 24, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of battery after police responded to a fight at The Window, 223 S. Main St., around 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Smith was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Faron Yoder, 39, Kendallville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia after police, responding to a suspicious vehicle report, found Yoder slumped over in a pickup truck parked at The Landing, 7515 S. Ind. 3, near Wolcottville around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Staff at RC Trailers reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday materials used to make trailers were stolen following a break-in at the business, 51790 C.R. 39, in Middlebury sometime between 12:20 and 4 a.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Matthew Grubaugh, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a license plate from a vehicle at a home, 522 Carter Road, as well as unauthorized charges to his debit card around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Teresa Rife, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from her car while it was parked at a house, 310 E. Madison St., around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
• Percy Moukangew, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9:10 a.m. Thursday his wallet was stolen from a vehicle, and credit and debit cards were used by someone else.
HIT-AND-RUN
Amy Whitehead reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle side-swiped her vehicle while it was parked in the lot at 23737 U.S. 33 in Dunlap sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Staff at TouchTronics Inc. in Elkhart reported to Elkhart County police approximately 15 checks were stolen from the mail and forged, which cost the business, 57315 Nagy Dr., about $44,000 between Dec. 6 and Wednesday.
• Magda Barrios, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her Social Security number has been used by another person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.