A Syracuse woman was among four people injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night near Warsaw.
A car driven by Hector Ramirez, of Warsaw, crossed the center line and struck a van driven by Jonathan Hochstetler, of Syracuse, on Ind. 15 north of Levi Lee Road around 10 p.m. Ramirez’s car then struck a pickup truck driven by Robert Geiger-Pergrem, of Syracuse, behind Hochstetler’s van, Kosciusko County police said in a news release.
Hochstetler wasn’t injured, according to police. A passenger in his van, Norma Hochstetler, of Syracuse, was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for abdominal pain.
Ramirez was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for a head injury. Two people in his car — Esmeralda Ayala and Victor Lozano Chavez, both of Warsaw, were also taken to a hospital with injuries.
Geiger-Pergrem also was not injured, police said.
LOOK-ALIKE GUN
Goshen police responded to reports Monday a student brought a plastic look-alike gun to Goshen High School, according to a Facebook post by Goshen Community Schools.
The post showed the student did not make any threats. Other students had reported the plastic gun to adults, the school system said.
ARRESTS
• Michelle Lambuth, 36, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at North First and West Wilkinson streets around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Bladimir Zelaya Morales, 20, 76 Timberbrook Circle, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at Hively and Oakland avenues around 4 p.m. Sunday.
• Brandon Norton, 27, 301 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Main Street and Waterford Mills Parkway around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A passenger in Norton’s vehicle, Tyler McKee, 26, 14878 C.R. 146, Goshen, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.
• Goshen police arrested an 11-year-old boy on a charge of theft after his mother, Maribel Salgado, of Goshen, reported he’d used her debit card without permission around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The boy was released back to Salgado with a citation to appear in Juvenile Court.
• Ronald Elkins, 33, of South Dakota, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest following a pursuit early Saturday morning. When police tried to stop the vehicle Elkins was driving at Ind. 15 and U.S. 6, he fled and was stopped after the pursuit, according to a report.
• Felipe Chapa, 43, 1719 Windsor Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on U.S. 33 at Greene Road around 11:15 p.m. Friday.
• Indya Bainter, 26, 1004 E. Vistula St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of theft and possession of marijuana after police responded to Walmart, 175 C.R. 6, in Elkhart around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
THEFT
Matthew Bennett reported to Elkhart County police Friday a Peterbilt box truck at Pinnacle Transport Group property, 13927 C.R. 4, Middlebury, was picked up by a driver on Feb. 25 and taken to another location instead of its intended destination in Alabama without the company’s permission.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• David Fiant reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was rear-ended by a car at Division and Vistula streets in Bristol around 7:10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the car left the scene before police arrived, according to a police report.
• Madeline Bailey, of Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police the driver’s side door of her vehicle was struck by another vehicle on C.R. 7 south of C.R. 46 around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Bailey told police she had stopped due to a crash in the area, and she had left her door open when a passing vehicle struck it.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Erik Wakeman, of Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police his house at 17313 C.R. 8 was damaged sometime between Feb. 25 and Sunday.
FRAUD
• Johnny Hurley, of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police he was scammed out of $950 in eBay gift cards Thursday. According to a report, Hurley sent the cards to a person who told him they would raise his credit score enough that he’d qualify for a loan.
• Bealinda Pelikan, of Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred between Sept. 27 and Feb. 26.
RUNAWAY
Kelley King reported to Elkhart County police a 13-year-old juvenile ran away from Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
