Three teenagers were injured, with one going to the hospital, during an apparent fight in Goshen this weekend.
Belen Salainas reported to Goshen police her 13-year-old son, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were battered by two suspects in the area of Post Road and Remington Lane in the Roxbury Park mobile home park around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.
The 13-year-old was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said in a report. The 14-year-old had an injury to a cheek but didn’t need medical attention, while the 15-year-old complained of pain, according to a report.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
Sidney Kitch, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two juveniles entered her vehicle at 59 Roxbury Park around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.
ARRESTS
• Anatoliy Strizheus, 52, 1014 Foxbriar Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of public intoxication, battery to law enforcement, resisting law enforcement and intimidation after a suspicious person call led police to find him ringing the doorbell of a neighbor’s house, 1008 Foxbriar Lane, around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Jared Yoder, 30, 15181 Elkhart St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon following a traffic stop at South Eighth and East Reynolds streets around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.
• Philip Troyer, 19, 70886 C.R. 100, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Pike Street and Chicago Avenue around 3:35 a.m. Saturday.
• Marlon Fuentes, 30, 204 N. Greene Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a false government identification card following a traffic stop at Greene and Bashor roads around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Fuentes was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Abigail Thomas, 26, 721 Harrison St., Elkhart, and Carrie Cress, 46, 601 Middlebury St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5:55 p.m. Friday. Thomas and Cress were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash at Elkhart and Reliance roads around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Nickie Miller, Goshen, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Benjamin Sweathwood, Goshen, while Sweathwood was stopped for traffic on Lincolnway East near Keystone Drive around 4:25 p.m. Friday, Goshen police said in a report.
Sweathwood was not injured. Miller and two children in her SUV were checked at the scene by medics, according to the report.
• Christopher Cramer, 34, allegedly failed to stop the pickup truck he was driving at the T-intersection at C.R.s 19 and 14 and drove off the road around 6:05 a.m. Saturday. In a news release, Elkhart County police said Cramer drove about 60 yards into a field before driving into a ditch along C.R. 14.
Cramer was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for an injury, police said. He was also cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Phill Cripe reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief at Parker Engineered Seals Division, 1525 S. 10th St., around 8:25 a.m. Saturday.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network staff reported to Goshen police Friday that St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 502 N. Main St., was vandalized with graffiti.
• Jessica Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked near the 300 block of South Eighth Street sometime between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman who refused to leave the Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East, around 3:55 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Sally Beauty reported to Goshen police a person stole merchandise from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Linda Lambright reported to Goshen police a possible theft at a house, 1631 Spring Brooke Drive, around 9:55 a.m. Saturday.
• A 42-year-old woman reported to Goshen police mail was stolen from the front porch of her house, 1218 Camden Court, sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Kristy Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she received a fraudulent check in the mail around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.