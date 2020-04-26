GOSHEN — Officers with the Elkhart Police Department reported three shooting incidents between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.
Around 10:55 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to 1226 S. Main St. to reports of a shooting. There, they discovered a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg.
According to a news release from the police department, the shooting appeared to have occurred in the 1200 block of Eden Street, where officers located damage to the residence at 1232 Eden St. Officers also located shell casings near the intersection of Eden Street and Aldridge Court.
A possible suspect was described as a black male driving a darker GMC Yukon, according to police.
Another shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. Saturday at 1800 Oriental Ave. Officers dispatched to the scene located a man with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect has not identified at this time, police state in a news release.
Officers also located a juvenile who was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was unknown Sunday afternoon if the incidents are related, and detectives are investigating the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or email tips at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCES
• Goshen police and medics were called to a report of a domestic dispute just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Winchester Trail. According to a police report, the incident resulted in a man and woman sustaining non-life-threatening injuries to their faces and neck. Charges were sent for review to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
• A 24-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 11:17 a.m. Saturday she was battered by a known male in her apartment on Park 33 Boulevard. The woman declined medical treatment and a report on the incident was taken.
• Goshen police were called to the 1500 block of South Main Street in Goshen around 9:15 p.m. Saturday about a belligerent man involved in a dispute with a family member. The man was later found in the 1400 block of South Main Street, and a report was taken.
THEFT
• Maranda Jordan, 39, of Goshen, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Saturday by Goshen police and jailed for theft after being stopped by Walmart employees for failure to pay for merchandise.
• Rory Young, 27, of Goshen, was found to be shoplifting items around 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Walmart. He was arrested and released with a pending court date.
IDENTITY THEFT
A 52-year-old Goshen woman reported to police a possible identity theft by a known subject in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Goshen.
BURGLARY
A 58-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police around 4:30 p.m. Friday that unknown subjects entered the garage behind his house and stole items from the garage sometime overnight Thursday. Several items were taken, according to police, and a report was taken.
HIT-AND-RUN
A 60-year-old woman reported to Goshen police around 3:45 p.m. Friday she was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Pike and Third streets. The accused victim left the scene before police arrived, according to a report. The woman did not have injuries and a report was taken by police.
DOG BITE
• A woman was allegedly attacked by a dog that ran into her yard in the 6100 block of C.R. 17 just after noon Saturday, according to Goshen police.
The 52-year-old Goshen woman received minor lacerations to her wrist and hand, and was treated by IU Health Urgent Care and released, according to the police report.
The dog owner was ordered to quarantine the dog.
• Goshen police were called to Goshen Hospital around 7:50 p.m. Thursday in reference to an 11-year-old boy who had been bitten by his family dog. The boy was treated for a laceration to his lower lip and a report was taken.
FRAUD
A 41-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police fraudulent activity on his bank account.
RUNAWAY
A 47-year-old woman reported her son as a runaway around 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Middlebury, Goshen. The boy was later located and returned to his mother.
