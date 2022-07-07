Three people were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Riley Knies, 18, Granger, was driving his vehicle north on Ind. 19, near C.R. 36, when he failed to slow in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle that had slowed in traffic ahead of him.
The force of the collision then caused the second vehicle, driven by Georgia Wiggins, 18, Nappanee, to collide with the rear of a third vehicle, driven by Tonya Towne, 34, Mishawaka, that had slowed in traffic ahead of Wiggins.
Wiggins suffered lip and left elbow lacerations as a result of the collision, while Towne complained of back pain.
Knies, who suffered a face laceration, was cited for following too closely.
HIT-AND-RUNS
Robert Duell, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at China Buffet, 2008 Lincolnway East, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or contacting police.
ARRESTS
• Victor Oviedo, 38, 609 Pringle Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of strangulation, intimidation and domestic battery while at his home at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Chad Haliburton, 29, 421 College Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of a firearm while being a convicted serious violent felon following a traffic stop in the area of Nappanee and Hively streets, Elkhart, at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• An employee of Robert Henry Corporation contacted Goshen police at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a variety of items from vehicles while they were parked at 1700 Egbert Ave., Goshen, sometime over the weekend.
• Daniil Shendel, 1709 Longwood Court, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of his wallet and two firearms from his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway sometime during the overnight hours.
• Goshen police were contacted at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday regarding a shoplifting incident at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, that occurred June 13.
• Eric Britten, Fort Wayne, contacted Goshen police at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday regarding a cellphone belonging to the Hoveround Company that was stolen while he was at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Wendy Wells, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of her wallet while she was at Staples, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Mckenna Cripe, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole her wallet from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 404 Park West Drive, Goshen. She also noted that a credit card in the wallet was later used to make an unauthorized purchase.
• Kevin Bontrager, Middlebury, contacted Goshen police at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of his bicycle and two bags that were on the bicycle while it was parked at Lux Cafe, 2012 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Marcus Hite, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of money from out of his vehicle while it was parked at 407 S. Seventh St., Goshen.
BURGLARIES
• Steven Nobles, 51794 Downey St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered his home and stole jewelry, shoes, jerseys and tools sometime between 3 a.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• A representative of Rollie Williams Paint Spot, 1704 W. Bristol St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone forcefully entered the business and damaged property inside the business at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Merridith Paul, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that fraud was committed sometime between noon June 30 and 9 p.m. July 1.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• An employee of Keystone RV, 2769 Elders Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday to report that the plant management offices had been vandalized with paint, bleach, and two computer monitors damaged. No forced entry could be determined.
• Angela Diaz, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at 417 Arbor Court, Goshen.
AWOL
An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday to report that Uriel Rodriguez-Ortiz, 30, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 7:24 p.m. Saturday and is now considered absent without leave.