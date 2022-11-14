Three people were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 8:43 a.m. Sunday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Junior Banegas, 18, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 9 when he attempted to slow for the stop sign at the C.R. 40 intersection and lost traction on the slippery road, causing his vehicle to enter the intersection and collide with a second vehicle heading west on C.R. 40.
The force of the collision caused the second vehicle, driven by David Miller, 72, Goshen, to run off the south side of the road and strike the garage door of the Harrison Township Fire House, 26020 C.R. 40, damaging an unoccupied fire truck parked inside the building, the report noted.
Miller was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of chest pain resulting from the collision, while a passenger in his vehicle, Marybelle Miller, 74, Goshen, was also transported to the hospital for treatment of chest and left shoulder pain.
A passenger in Banegas’ vehicle, Lucas Banegas Euceda, 23, Bloomington, was transported to the hospital for treatment of right leg pain.
Banegas, who was uninjured, was cited for driving left of center.
ARRESTS
• Robert Hildebrand, 35, 128 E. Jennings Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after officers were dispatched to 925 S. Greene Road at 3:25 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a man who had called 911. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Payton Kinsey, 20, 46 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Elkhart and Midway roads at 1:30 a.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
• William Skaggs, 39, 1101 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft of a catalytic converter following an interaction with officers while at the intersection of Ninth and Jackson streets at 7:43 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kiernan Karch, 24, 821 Gartner Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of disorderly conduct after deputies were dispatched to 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, to investigate a report of a man yelling obscenities and threatening multiple people during an argument. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• William Giles, 43, 24554 Kathryn Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Oakland and Hively avenues at 6:49 p.m. Nov. 5. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jamie Littlemoon, 39, 51916 Ind. 19, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of battery while at 51425 Ind. 19, Elkhart, at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Bradley Mills, 48, 27448 Nelson Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent while at his home at 7:27 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Rogelio Alonso Frias, 1205 E. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R.s 26 and 11 in Elkhart at 5:20 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Travis Tubbs, 32, 1523 Osolo Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the area of 51426 Ind. 19, Elkhart, at 2:18 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Michael Morrison, 35, 30030 Wolf Ave., Elkhart, and Chloe Simon, 26, Elkhart, were both arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of criminal trespass while at 30439 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, at 10:50 a.m. Sunday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Noble Coffing contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:53 p.m. Saturday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle was parked at 19015 Fourth St., New Paris, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 1:50 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
THEFT
• Claudia Galindo Serrano, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:50 a.m. Sunday to report that her vehicle was stolen while parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Kraiger Kennedy, Niles, Michigan, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:39 p.m. Sunday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a property at 523 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, sometime within the past 48 hours.
• Chad Herman, an employee of Fireside Homes, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:31 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of an enclosed utility trailer containing approximately $3,750 worth of tools from a job site at 53420 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Bristol, sometime between 3 p.m. Nov. 9 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Deanna Cross contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:40 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of approximately $2,500 worth of collectibles from her storage unit located at 58013 C.R. 7, Elkhart, sometime between Oct. 1 and Thursday.
• Oscar Medina Martinez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:07 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a 2015 Audi A3 that was parked on the side of the road in the 16000 block of Ind. 4 sometime between 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday.
BURGLARY
• Barry Younghans, 1116 S. Eighth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:21 p.m. Sunday to report the theft of two Trek bicycles from his enclosed garage sometime Saturday evening.
• Latasha Zimmerman, 58274 C.R. 7, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:09 p.m. Sunday to report that her home was burglarized and several items stolen.
FRAUD
• Kelsey Macintosh, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:18 p.m. Sunday to report fraudulent charges on her Afterpay app that occurred Nov. 8.
• Diane Haddar, Granger, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:27 p.m. Nov. 9 to report a recent incident of fraud.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Ronald Burridge contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:34 a.m. Thursday to report that someone vandalized tires on two vehicles while they were parked at 59958 Kay Blvd., Elkhart, sometime between 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 7:20 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• John Beck, 65800 Ash Road, Wakarusa, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:10 a.m. Friday to report that he found a bullet hole in his front door at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday.