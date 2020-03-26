An Osceola man was cited five times following a head-on crash that injured three people near Elkhart Wednesday.
An SUV driven by Timothy Woods, Osceola, crossed the center line of Old U.S. 20 and collided with a car driven by Briana Gonzalez, Elkhart, west of C.R. 1 around 4:40 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Gonzalez and a passenger in her car, Lena Harmon, Elkhart, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said.
A passenger in Woods’ SUV, Ashley Frazier, was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital with arm pain. Woods did not report any injuries, the release shows.
Police issued Woods five citations for driving left of center, not wearing a seat belt, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without a license and driving with a previous license suspension.
Frazier was also cited for a seat belt violation.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• A witness reported to Goshen police a van struck a vehicle parked in front of 4375 Balsam Fir Lane in the Dunlap area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police located the van a short time later, but not the driver, according to a report.
• Terry Taets, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck the mailbox at his house, 2901 W. Wilden Ave., sometime Wednesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person after responding to a complaint the person was attempting to leave the Marathon gas station, 501 E. Madison St., without paying for merchandise around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Neliza Tarr, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a futon was stolen from the front porch of her house, 2520 Redspire Blvd., around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.
• Arturo Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his wife’s vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of a house, 1309 S. 13th St., sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
• Elizabeth Weldy reported to Goshen police Wednesday a theft that occurred at H&R Block, 134 N. Main St., on March 18.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Christopher Clayborne, 39, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Monday.
