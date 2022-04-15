Three injured in Goshen crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at South Main Street and West Garfield Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Robert R. Porter, 23, LaGrange, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu south on South Main Street when he, according to Goshen Ptl. David Stump, he looked down for a second and didn’t notice the vehicles in front of him had stopped. The Malibu then collided with the rear of a 2007 Hyundai Entourage van driven by Debra M. Reschly, 56, Goshen.
Reschly complained of neck, shoulder and left arm pain. Her passenger, Margery Reschly, 84, Goshen, had neck and shoulder pain. They were both taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Porter complained of wrist pain and had a seat belt rash on his hip, according to police. He also told the officer that he had stitches in his finger that were torn open. Porter refused medical treatment at the scene.
VANDALISM
Goshen police are investigating vandalism at Abshire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave. A report about the vandalism was made at 8:35 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 9:28 p.m. Thursday.
