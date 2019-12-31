A crash where a Wakarusa woman lost control of her truck amid snowfall led to four more vehicles crashing on Ind. 19 near Elkhart Monday night.
Amid slick road conditions, a pickup truck driven by Jeanette Pollard, Wakarusa, lost control and struck the barrier in the highway’s median north of C.R. 26 around 8 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
After Pollard crashed, Ashley Brimhall, Goshen, tried to avoid striking the truck, but her vehicle spun out in the process and struck an SUV driven by Liliana Khailo, Elkhart. That incident caused Philip Lehman, Syracuse, to stop his car, but it was rear-ended by an SUV driven by Donald Truex, Nappanee, when his vehicle slid in the snow while trying to stop as well, according to police.
Pollard and a 5-year-old boy in her pickup truck were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
Truex was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.
Police said Pollard and Brimhall both had been driving too fast for the road conditions, and both women were cited as a result.
ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION
Elkhart County police are investigating a reported attempted kidnapping in Bristol.
Four girls told police that five suspects, three known and two unknown, tried to abduct them at 20485 C.R. 8. The report was made around 2:20 a.m. last Friday.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING TRUCK TO GET KEYS
Lonnie Christian, 50, LaGrange, was arrested after LaGrange County police, responding to a gunfire complaint, found him driving a vehicle while intoxicated on his property, 1130 S. 950 East, Monday, police said in a news release.
Police learned Christian had shot out a window of his truck to get a set of keys, the release shows. The bullet was apparently fired in the direction of the road, which police said could have put passing motorists at risk.
Christian was jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness, the release shows.
ARREST
Sherry Thomas, 30, 69742 Ind. 19, Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Market Street around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
BURGLARY
Luis Gamboa Aguinaga, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his shed was burglarized at 26 Springfield Drive sometime Monday.
THEFTS
• William Deegan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a Trek bicycle was stolen from the garage of his home, 1626 S. Eighth St., around 12:20 p.m. Monday.
• Brandy Ross, Goshen, reported to Goshen police jewelry was stolen by a person who was living with her at 614 Connie Court around 8:20 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Paul Patus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the vehicle he was driving was cut off by another vehicle in his lane, resulting in a rear-end collision, at Elkhart and Peddler’s Village Road around 1:10 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information.
FRAUD
• Ronald Davidhizer reported to Goshen police a Bank of America account was opened using his name.
• Rochelle Myers reported to Goshen police an incident with her credit card and fraudulent charges Monday.
