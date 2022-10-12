Three people were injured when their vehicle struck a cow at 8:08 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department report, Amanda May, 31, Nappanee, was driving her vehicle west on C.R. 46, just east of C.R. 7, when she collided with a cow that was crossing C.R. 46.
May was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of right arm pain resulting from the collision.
Two passengers in her vehicle, Rosnlina May, 4, and Alexiana May, 11, both of Nappanee, were also transported to the hospital for treatment of body and neck pain, respectively.
OTHER CRASHES
• A New Paris woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Sairah Zeglin, 31, New Paris, was driving her vehicle east on C.R. 46, just west of C.R. 127, when she lost control of her vehicle due to being distracted by her dog, causing the vehicle to run off the road, strike a bridge guardrail and flip over several times before coming to rest in a nearby field. Zeglin was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of minor injuries resulting from the crash. She was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
ARRESTS
• Aeslin Bystry, 19, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of residential entry and battery after officers were dispatched to 305 S. Seventh St., Goshen, at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a female entering the residence without permission and battering a resident. Bystry was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Angel Delira, 19, 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his residence at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Erik Robles Madera, 21, 1629 S. Kendall St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle on U.S. 20, between C.R. 7 and C.R. 9, at 11 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Guadalupe Figueroa, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle while at the intersection of 10th and Madison streets. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information.
THEFT
• Andrew Martin, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday to report that a catalytic converter was stolen from off of a company-owned vehicle while it was parked at 412 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen.
• A representative of Mishawaka Sheet Metal, 28508 C.R. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies Wednesday to report that someone stole a catalytic converter from off of a company vehicle while it was parked at the business sometime between 3 p.m. Oct. 6 and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Michael Buchan, 53018 Old Farm Road, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at his residence and stole a 9mm handgun and a check.
• Tiffany McAllister contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Monday to report that someone threw a brick through the passenger side window of her vehicle while it was parked at 53135 Old Farm Road, Elkhart, and stole her bookbag containing her wallet and clothes.
• Mario Pizana contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:40 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole his 2004 Cadillac Escalade while it was parked at 10924 C.R. 46, Millersburg, sometime between Aug. 28 and Sept. 28.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Mike Fahlbeck contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke a window on a property at 54940 C.R. 101, Elkhart, sometime between 3 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:46 p.m. Monday to report that Ronald Cambridge II, 24, Michigan City, failed to return to custody at 2:30 a.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.