Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves building to 3 to 7 feet this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&