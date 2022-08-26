A Goshen man was arrested on multiple charges early Friday morning after leading police on a 47-mile chase that traversed three counties.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, officers attempted to stop a gray Ram 1500 truck for a traffic violation near the intersection of Main and Madison streets in Goshen at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle failed to stop, and ended up leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through Elkhart, Kosciusko and Marshall counties before ultimately being stopped on U.S. 30 in Plymouth, the report noted.
The driver of the truck, later identified as Chad Madison, 50, 65028 C.R. 33, Goshen, was found to be intoxicated after completing standardized field sobriety tests and providing a certified Breath Alcohol Content sample of .123%, according to the police report. The legal limit for alcohol while driving in Indiana is .08%.
Madison was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
OTHER ARRESTS
• Joseph Price Saunders, 19, 30844 Woods N. Water Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33, west of C.R. 1, Elkhart, at 2:10 a.m. Friday. He was booked into the Elkhart County jail.
• Zoe Thompson, 22, 711 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at her home at 9:35 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRASHES
• Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Kristopher Tuttle, 51, Plymouth, was driving his vehicle southwest on Ind. 119, between C.R. 13 and C.R. 40, when he drove left of the roadway’s center line and collided head-on with a second vehicle heading northeast on Ind. 119. The driver of the second vehicle, Kaely Beer, 33, Nappanee, was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment of neck, back, arm and leg pain resulting from the collision. Four passengers in Beer’s vehicle — Aida Beer, 3, Iris Beer, 2, Charlotte Beer, 11, and Georgia Beer, 12 — we’re also transported to the hospital for treatment of neck and back pain. Tuttle, who was uninjured, was cited for driving left of center.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Robert Stutzman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:31 a.m. Thursday to report that a vehicle crashed into the Super Wash, 25062 C.R. 6, Elkhart, and then left the scene without providing contact information.
FRAUD
• Michaela Royer, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday to report that fraud occurred between 8 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday to report that Michael Thomas, 39, Goshen, failed to return to custody at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 20 and is now considered absent without leave.