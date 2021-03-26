Goshen police made three arrests involving methamphetamine.
Misty Smith, 30, 3215 Kelsey Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and North Third Street at 6:09 a.m. Thursday. She was booked into the county jail.
Brent Cook, 41, address unknown, and Trent Rader, 30, Goshen, were both arrested by Goshen police on charges of dealing methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Main Street at 10:56 a.m. Thursday. Cook was also found to have warrants for his arrest in Kosciusko and Elkhart counties. Both men were booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• Danielle Ratcliff, Goshen, told Goshen police she was involved in a motor vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Sourwood Drive at 4:58 a.m. Friday and the driver of the other vehicle did not stop and left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• A representative of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, filed a report with Goshen police at 1:35 p.m. Thursday referencing a shoplifting incident that occurred Tuesday.
• Ramona Mahler, 1300 Greencroft Drive, filed a report with Goshen police at 4:35 p.m. Thursday indicating someone had stolen her eyeglasses sometime earlier in the day.
• Melissa Strenke, 53586 C.R. 27, Bristol, filed a report with Elkhart County police Wednesday indicating someone borrowed her 2019 Jeep Renegade on March 7 and is refusing to return the vehicle to her.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Pam Yoder, Goshen, told Goshen police she noticed someone had vandalized property at 624 E. Jackson St. with graffiti at 2:48 p.m. Thursday.
BOMB THREAT REPORTED
• A representative of the Goshen post office filed a report with Elkhart County police at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday indicating that a mail carrier had discovered a letter with ink handwriting stating that explosives had been placed in a location within Elkhart County. The sheriff’s office investigated the names and addresses listed in the letter and no explosives were located.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
• An employee of Dollar Tree, 2357 Lincolnway East, filed a report with Goshen police Thursday indicating that a man exposed his genitals to customers while at the business at 10:26 a.m. Thursday.
