Three people were arrested by Elkhart County deputies Thursday after they were allegedly seen carrying items out of a barn.
Bradley Routhier, 34, 22478 Fireside Drive, Goshen, Tiffany Phillips, 31, 28215 Broad St., Elkhart, and Jason Lutrell, 41, 56485 Shore Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Elkhart County deputies on burglary charges following an investigation.
According to deputies, at 8 a.m. Thursday they received a call that people were taking items from a barn in the 55000 block of Riverdale Drive in Elkhart. The trio were reportedly found to have the stolen items and were arrested. They were all taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
- Gerardo Hernandez, 49, 604 W. Jefferson St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart county deputies at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Beck Drive in Elkhart. He was arrested on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator – life and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Nathan Conn, 41, 750 W. Lincoln St., Waterloo, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:23 p.m. Saturday on charges of providing false information about his identity, driving with a suspended license — prior, and for active arrest warrants. According to officer, Conn was stopped at U.S. 20 and C.R. 23 in Bristol. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Ahmad Sobuh, 32, 415 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:57 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
- Sammy R. Riser, 32, 202 W. County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County deputies at 2:12 a.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Riser was stopped at C.R. 100 South and Ind. 9 near LaGrange. He was taken to the LaGrange County Jail.
CRASHES
- A Goshen woman was injured when her vehicle hit the side of Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St., at 12:32 p.m. Sunday, according to Goshen police. Guillermina Islas Carmona, 56, 1814 W. Wilden Ave., was trying to pull into a parking space outside the store, however, her car went forward into the side of the building, police reported. The market ended up with two small holes in the exterior of the wall. Carmona complained of pain to her right wrist, but declined medical treatment at the scene.
- A semitractor crashed into a 2017 Dodge Ram at C.R.s 6 and 17 at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday and then left the scene, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The owner of the Ram was Jackson Wiltfong, 22, 21453 Shannon Court, Elkhart, officers reported.
- Francisco Cardoza reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday that his vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at C.R. 14 and C.R. 33, but that the other vehicle left the scene.
- A vehicle ran into a tree in the 19000 block of C.R. 8 in Bristol at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, who police said was known but did not name, was reportedly intoxicated.
- Shelley Bleecker, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 2:23 p.m. Sunday that her vehicle was struck while parked at her place of work at 1110 S. Ninth St., Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle did not leave any contact information before leaving, she told police.
ARSON
A Ford F450 was set on fire in the parking lot at 29031 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, at 5:03 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
GUNSHOT WOUND
Patrick Ryan, 62, 56878 Inwood Court, Elkhart, accidentally shot his left hand with a handgun while at his home at 1:52 p.m. Friday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
NARCOTICS FOUND
An Elkhart County Work Release Center officer reported at 6:29 a.m. Saturday she located a small amount of narcotics in the ceiling tile of a bathroom at the center, 210 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen. The substance was tested and found to be methamphetamine, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reported.
STOLEN TRAILER FOUND
Katie Miller, 51500 C.R. 29, Goshen, reported finding a trailer in her driveway at about 10:43 a.m. Saturday. Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office found the trailer was reported stolen out of Cass County, Michigan. The trailer was returned to its owner.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
A female inmate at the Elkhart County Jail reported at 8 p.m. Saturday that another female inmate sexually assaulted her Friday between 10 and 11 p.m., according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
THEFTS
- Timothy Hodges, 708 S. 11th St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:02 p.m. Sunday that his unlocked vehicle was stolen from the front of his property.
- Siloe Valdez Rangel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:41 p.m. Sunday that his vehicle keys were stolen from a locker inside a business in the 2600 block of Peddler’s Village Road. The vehicle was still in the parking lot and nothing had been stolen from it.
FRAUD
Lucas Kauffman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:50 p.m. Sunday that he was the victim of fraud.
