Goshen police arrested several people this weekend, including three on charges of domestic battery in separate cases.
- Daniel Gonzalez, 23, 808 College Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:24 p.m. Saturday on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury and on an arrest warrant out of Allen County. According to police, officers were called to a domestic fight in the 800 block of College Avenue. A 23-year-old woman had pain to her stomach and visible injuries to her chest and neck, police reported. She was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment and released. Gonzalez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Alberto Reyes Castro, 31, 210 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and residential entry at 4 a.m. Sunday at 513 Mercer Ave. According to police, a 38-year-old woman reported she was battered and her juvenile children were present when that occurred. She refused medical treatment. Reyes Castro was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jonathan Rodriguez Heredia, 22, 281 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery at 10:43 p.m. Saturday at 65522 U.S. 33, Goshen. Police reported that the victim had minor pain and bruising and that no medical care was required on scene. Rodriguez Heredia was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Katherine Huskey, 25, 56904 Pearl Ann Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:31 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Husky was stopped in the 2600 block of Elkhart Road for a traffic violation, police reported. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Tyler Sage, 23, 23959 C.R. 16, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:42 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Sage was stopped for a traffic violation at Elkhart and Peddler’s Village roads when, police said, they found marijuana. Sage was released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Eric Kramer, 41, 1600 Strong Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:52 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and North Second Street. Kramer was released on a written promise to appear in court.
THEFTS
- Daniel Deiner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:46 a.m. Saturday that a chainsaw was stolen from his truck while it was at 208 S. Eighth St., Goshen.
- Hector Loyola, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:22 pm. Saturday the theft of packages from his front porch at 124 N. Fifth St. at about 4 p.m. Friday.
BATTERY
- A 20-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 7:35 p.m. Saturday that he was hit in the back of the head and later pepper sprayed by someone he knows while at 4049 Tyler Lane. The man refused medical treatment.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
- Goshen police located a damaged road sign near Jefferson and Third streets at 9:47 p.m. Saturday.
DRUGS RECOVERED
- Goshen police reported that they recovered suspected drugs from a vehicle they stopped at Elkhart and Reliance roads at 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.