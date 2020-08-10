Two Middlebury men were among three people arrested following a pursuit near Osceola this weekend.
Elkhart County police said the driver of a vehicle fled from a traffic stop on Old U.S. 33 near C.R. 1 around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, but then stopped in the area of Old U.S. 33 and Ash Road.
Police then arrested and jailed Dariyonne Laird, 24, Memphis, Tennessee, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. Two passengers in the vehicle, Dezrec Thomas, 18, and Donald Thomas, 19, both of 53356 Pine Drive, Middlebury, were also arrested and jailed each on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
ARRESTS
• Carlos Loaeza Jimenez, 23, Covert, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license after police stopped him in the area of Mary Street and C.R. 13 near Dunlap around 5:25 p.m. Sunday.
• Victor Martinez Carbajal, 28, 1817 Tiffany Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless endangerment, driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 400 block of Wheatland Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday.
• Steven Hughes, 43, 1602 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 29 and C.R. 146 near New Paris around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
• Christopher Stockberger, 24, 202 Stonewall Court, Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana early Saturday morning.
Stockberger allegedly ran from a car during a traffic stop that began as he parked a vehicle in a lot near his apartment around 4:15 a.m. The officer chased him on foot until Stockberger locked himself inside his apartment, according details by Nappanee police in a probable cause affidavit.
On the other side of the building, the officer spotted Stockberger climbing out of a window, and then chased him again as he ran. The officer caught Stockberger and detained him across Jackson Street, according to the affidavit.
• Stephen Emmans, 31, 50779 Ind. 15, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 20 around 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Yenni Cruz Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the tires of her vehicle were damaged while it was parked at her home in Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 4:55 a.m. Monday.
• Jose Medina, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police one of his vehicles was vandalized at a home, 60846 C.R. 21, around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Nickolas Kramer, Bristol, collided with a pickup truck driven by Bobby Butler, Goshen, when Kramer ran a red light at C.R. 17 and C.R. 10 around 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Butler did not report any injuries. A passenger in his truck, Patty Moles of Goshen, was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Kramer was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited by police for disregarding a lighted signal and for driving without insurance.
• An SUV driven by Ariel Schneider, South Bend, collided with a car driven by Dylan Horn, Elkhart, when Horn ran a stop sign at C.R. 28 and C.R. 9 around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. The crash caused Horn to drive off the side of the road, according to Elkhart County police in a news release.
Horn was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, police said. He was also cited for disregarding a stop sign.
A passenger in Horn’s car, Payton Mullins of Elkhart, and Schneider were treated at the scene for what police described as minor injuries.
THEFTS
• Charles Null reported to Elkhart County police his bank card was stolen from Eby’s Pines RV Park and Campground, 14583 Ind. 120, in Bristol around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Brehann Steinke reported to Elkhart County police her Toyota Corolla car was stolen from a home, 53 Maple St., in Bristol sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
• Justin O’Neill, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen in the 400 block of North Main Street around 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
• Jessica Cedeno, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from a home, 612 N. Fifth St., around 10:35 a.m. Sunday.
• Tamara Mohler reported to Elkhart County police a Chevrolet pickup truck and multiple sets of keys were stolen from property, 11003 C.R. 42, in Millersburg sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday.
• Fernando Gutierrez Quiroz reported to Elkhart County police cologne, a sweater and cigarettes were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 24592 Aric Way, in the Dunlap area sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. Friday.
• Eliut Ramirez reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 24412 Belmar Drive, sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.
• Hernan Gomez reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle was damaged when someone tried to break into it while it was parked at a home, 66384 C.R. 27, in Goshen sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday.
• Jeffrey Swartzendruber, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a flat-bed trailer was stolen from property, 58551 Ind. 15, sometime between the night of July 31 and the early morning of Aug. 1.
BURGLARY
Houston Rodes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his shed at 510 E. Reynolds St. sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Yellow Creek Gravel Services Inc. reported to Elkhart County police a counterfeit check at the business, 64341 C.R. 11, near Goshen around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.
