A juvenile was taken into police custody following an investigation into a threat at Goshen Middle School Tuesday.
Goshen police responded to a report that a student had been threatened at the school, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., around 3 p.m., a police report shows.
One youth was arrested on an apparent charge of intimidation and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
INTIMIDATION
• Staff at Lippert Components reported to Goshen police a threat at a facility where an employee was terminated, 1101 Eisenhower Dr. South, around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday.
• Nicole Condict, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person intimidated her and staff at a Goshen Physicians office, 2024 Dorchester Court, around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
CRASH
A car driven by Chaz Hufkens, Mishawaka, crossed into the intersection of C.R. 28 and Ind. 19 and collided with a car driven by Kenneth Tubicsak, Nappanee, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash caused both cars to drive off the road, and Hufkens’ car then struck a house at 61022 Ind. 19, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Hufkens was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries, police said.
Tubicsak was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for back pain.
Police said Hufkens had failed to yield the right of way to Tubicsak prior to the crash.
ARRESTS
• Humberto Hernandez Ortega, 37, 668 Wildflower St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop on Peddler’s Village Road near Reliance Boulevard in Goshen around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Brian Witham, 40, 214 N. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash at Lincoln Avenue and 23rd Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the crash.
• Charles Davis, 51, 317 Lexington Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on two Elkhart County warrants following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North First Street around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• David Rowe, 31, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at John Weaver Parkway and Aeroplex Drive in Elkhart around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. A police report showed Rowe is from Goshen, while Jail information lists him with an address at 558 N. Elm St. in Nappanee.
• Billy Kautz, 25, 701 W. Randolph St., Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on a charge of theft after police investigated a report of a stolen wallet Monday, according to an arrest affidavit.
BURGLARY
Jesus Aldana Duron and Javier Lopez Espinoza, both of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to an apartment at 112 N. Sixth St. around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFT
Jonathan Munoz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen off his car while it was parked at a home, 614 S. Seventh St., around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Kenia Reyes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her SUV was damaged around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
David Shank, Granger, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash in the 2700 block of Elkhart Road around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of a vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Brenan Austin, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police a person entered his home, 67088 Ind. 19, without permission around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
