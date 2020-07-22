Goshen police received several reports Tuesday involving thefts of vehicles, or items from vehicles, while they were parked at local companies.
• Bartley Sizemore, Hudson, reported to Goshen police his 2006 Ford Freestyle was stolen from the parking lot of Forest River Inc., 3010 College Ave., around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Rachel Price, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was broken into while she was working at a Forest River Inc. plant, 3010 College Ave., around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Eva Agado Ochoa, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police her son’s 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen while it was parked at a Lippert Components Inc. facility, 3152 Skyview Road, around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jaimie Graves, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while he was working at 2369 Lincolnway East around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.
• Edward Brock, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Syntec Industries, 3168 Maple City Drive, around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.
• Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two signs were stolen from her property, 615 S. Main St., around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday.
• Kimberly Lewis, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police items, including jewelry and pills, were stolen from her house, 53160 Beverly Hills Drive, around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jerry Bottorff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his birth certificate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Dollar General, 207 Chicago Ave., around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
ARRESTS
• Cathleen Colpetzer, 47, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent after police responded to a two-vehicle crash at C.R. 4 and C.R. 109 near Elkhart around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Colpetzer, who did not report any injuries, had two juveniles in her car at the time, police said in a report.
The driver of the other vehicle, Pablo Macias Miranda, Elkhart, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, a news release shows.
Jail information shows Colpetzer’s address as 66535 Pioneer St., Goshen, while the crash release shows her as being from Dowagiac, Michigan.
• Marva Miller, 66, 62638 C.R. 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at 814 E. Jefferson St. around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.
• Goshen police arrested two juveniles on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a report of suspicious people behind a house, 413 S. Sixth St., around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. The juveniles were released to a parent with citations to appear in juvenile court.
CITATIONS
Idriss Youssouf, 54, Goshen, and James Adams, 56, Goshen, were cited by Goshen police for violating a city ordinance prohibiting alcohol in a city park after police said several people were seen drinking alcohol at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Courtney Wilburn, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized by a mechanic at Ingersoll Rand, 2516 Industrial Park Drive, around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Osvaldo Avendano Vazquez, Warsaw, collided with an SUV driven by Brianna Bailey, Goshen, at C.R. 20 and Old C.R. 17 near Goshen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. The crash caused Bailey’s SUV to roll over off the roadway, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bailey was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Avendano Vazquez declined treatment at the scene, police said.
Police also said Avendano Vazquez had failed to yield the right of way to Bailey, and he was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
HIT-AND-RUN
Dustin Johnson reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the area of C.R. 45 and Missouri Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene of the crash, a report shows.
INTOXICATION
Goshen police found a girl intoxicated while responding to a call about the juvenile lying on the ground at 212 N. Harrison St. around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday. The girl was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment. Police said a parent was located and spoken to.
FRAUD
• Roger Lisenko reported to Goshen police Tuesday a case of attempted fraud involving his name.
• Dmitriy Mayevsky, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between June 14 and last Friday.
