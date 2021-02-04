Thefts from local businesses were among those reported to Goshen police Wednesday.
• Kevin Wilcox, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a Quality Drive Away employee forged documents for services he didn’t complete for the business, 2476 Kercher Road. Police were also informed a unit is missing and may be in Chicago.
• Melissa Meadows, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her debit card was used Jan. 31.
• Staff at Keystone RV reported to Goshen police two travel trailers were stolen from the 2500 block of Davis Drive on Jan. 29.
FRAUD
• Ruben Marin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his name and identification information were used to apply for employment at several locations
• Matthew Merrick, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Nov. 13 and Nov. 23.
ARREST
Jose Murrieto Barrios, 47, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Indiana and Plymouth avenues around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.
