Goshen police received numerous reports of theft Thursday.
• Antonesha Williams reported Thursday to Goshen police that her locked vehicle was broken into while it was parked along Alpine Fir Lane.
• Ciara Guilfoos, of Goshen, told Goshen police Thursday that someone took money from her bank account.
• An employee of Lowe’s, 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft occurred at the store Thursday morning.
• Paulett Brouillette, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday that she was the victim of a computer repair scam.
• An employee of Dynamic Transport, 2109 Lincolnway East, reported a commissioned driver stole money and a travel trailer.
• Ana Reyes reported to Goshen police her residence at 61108 C.R. 17 was burglarized Thursday.
• Clifford Mowrey, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his locked vehicle was entered at 1100 Chicago Ave. Thursday afternoon and items were taken.
• A juvenile male’s bicycle was stolen Thursday evening while he was working at 4024 Elkhart Road, according to a Goshen police report.
• Elkhart County police recovered a stolen Ford F550 vehicle Wednesday at 6:36 a.m. Police reported Michigan State Police asked for assistance in locating the vehicle at 10700 C.R. 4, Middlebury. County police reported the property owner allowed them to search for the vehicle and they found it and impounded it.
• Craig Chupp reported to Elkhart County police Thursday that his presidential signs were stolen from his property at 64648 C.R. 21, Goshen.
ARRESTS
• Kyle Bergman, 24, 4561 N. 700 East, Leesburg, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:13 p.m. Thursday along South Eighth Street on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bergman was released pending a court date.
• Jose Hernandez, 20, 1416 Sedgefield Way, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and then released pending a court appearance on a charge of possession of marijuana. Police reported they made the arrest while assisting a motorist at Elkhart and Greene roads at 10:14 p.m. Thursday.
• Troy Leedy, 41, 1415 Marblehead Drive, South Bend, was arrested at 4024 Elkhart Road at 10:13 p.m. Thursday by Goshen police on a charge of theft. He was released pending a court date.
CRASHES
• Jeannette Pizana reported to Elkhart County police Thursday at 6:14 a.m. that she was involved in a traffic crash at Ind. 15 and C.R. 40 and the other driver left the scene.
