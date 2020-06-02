Multiple thefts were reported Monday in Goshen.
• Bodhi Farquhar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items, including a PlayStation 4, an Apple watch and some jewelry, were stolen from a house at 2735 Oakwood Drive around 6:45 p.m. Monday.
• Jonathan Anglemeyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his motor scooter was stolen from his house, 622 River Ave., around 6 p.m. Monday.
• Myranda Blosser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen while she was walking in the alley behind her house, 415 N. Riverside Blvd., around 2:25 p.m. Monday.
• Logan Johnson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a package was possibly stolen from his porch at Winchester Trails on May 24.
ARREST
Bibiano Gomez, 61, Chicago, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Ind. 120 and C.R. 225 in Howe around 10:40 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
Paul Poe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his house, 1203 E. Jackson St., that occurred sometime between midnight Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Linda Vega, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police a window of her vehicle was damaged at 304 W. Pike St. around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Joshua Wernlund, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle collided with his vehicle at 2442 Davis Drive around 3 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
• Jill Fox reported to Elkhart County police the vehicle she was driving rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Ind. 19 north of C.R. 46 around 11 a.m. Monday. The driver of the tractor-trailer left without exchanging information with her.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 39-year-old woman after she refused to leave a property, 601 N. Main St., around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
