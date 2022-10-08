THEFT
• Kayla Wells reported to Goshen police at 3:12 p.m. Friday that her cellphone was stolen at Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway East.
• Christopher Dixon reported to Goshen police at 1:19 p.m. Friday at 613 E. Purl St. that his wallet was stolen and debit cards were used at various locations.
SHOPLIFTING
• An employee of Ulta Beauty, 3818 Midway Road, reported a shoplifting incident to Goshen police at 3:07 p.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
• Olivia Santana reported to Goshen police that her storage unit at North Meadow Storage Center, 165 Hackett Road, was broken into at 3:34 p.m. Friday.
• Ming Shu You reported to Goshen police at 11:50 p.m. Friday that his home in the 700 block of Bainbridge Place was burglarized.
FRAUD
• An employee of Walgreens, 429 W. Pike St., reported to Goshen police at 3:50 p.m. Friday a person attempted to make fraudulent purchases.