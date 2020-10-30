James Kuhlenschmidt, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a Trump campaign sign, a Trump flag and an aluminum pole were stolen from a house, 22468 Spicewood Drive, sometime between Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
Other local theft reports include:
• During a traffic stop in an alley in the 700 block of West Pike Street, Goshen police learned the moped involved had been stolen out of Elkhart around 4:50 p.m. Thursday. An investigation is underway.
• Goshen police, after responding to a call, found several items were stolen from Rue 21, 3842 Midway Road, around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
ARREST
Brandon Ellis, 35, 59603 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at C.R. 6 and C.R. 11 around 1:05 p.m. Thursday.
PURSUIT
Elkhart County police pursued a juvenile who fled a traffic stop in a car at U.S. 33 and C.R. 17 around 1 a.m. Thursday. The juvenile was caught after the pursuit turned into a foot chase, according to a report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Shane Stokes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his door was damaged at a home, 102 N. Fifth St., around 9:35 p.m. Thursday.
• Goshen police responded to a report of vandalism at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, around 7:50 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, police learned a person had been battered during the incident. No injuries were reported.
• Ruby Rangel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged at a house, 1006 S. 12th St., around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
• Rebecca Saunders, Greensboro, North Carolina, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged at a house, 2211 Wakefield Road, sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person after responding to a call in the 400 block of Arbor Court around 8:35 a.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
• Martin Laschinski, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday his email and video game accounts were hacked.
• Becci Hursey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday her information was used to collect unemployment benefits.
