Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON... Breezy and dry conditions will bring an elevated fire weather danger today. Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph by late this morning with some gusts up to 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. The combination of a dry airmass across the area and afternoon high temperatures from 55 to 60 degrees will produce minimum afternoon relative humidities between 20 and 25 percent. This will result in an elevated fire weather danger this afternoon. Extra caution is urged around any equipment that may cause fire ignition. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any fires that are able to start will likely spread rapidly out of control.