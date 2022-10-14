THEFT
• An employee of Forest River contacted Goshen police at 6:26 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from one of the company’s vehicles while it was parked at 2577 E. Kercher Road, Goshen.
• Sherman Madison contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole a catalytic converter from off of a vehicle while it was parked at 22285 Elkhart East Blvd., Elkhart, sometime between 3:45 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jennifer Peterson, 59271 Hoover Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole her green 2002 Toyota Camry while it was parked at her residence sometime around June 1.
• Ian Becker, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:35 a.m. Thursday to report that someone entered his vehicle and stole a black iPhone sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Steven Folden Sr., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:22 a.m. Thursday to report that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Michael Frays contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday to report that people was going through vehicles and stealing items while in the 23000 block of C.R. 28 in Elkhart sometime between 4 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Dakota Sobeck contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole her wedding pumpkin card holder from a property at 15229 C.R. 34, Goshen, sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted Thursday regarding a report of a man entering the property at 27900 Rosewood Drive, Elkhart, and stealing a Haier chest freezer from the driveway sometime between 10:02 and 10:05 a.m. Thursday.
• A representative of S&H Auto Sales, 51466 Ind. 19, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:44 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole a 2011 Infiniti EX35 from the company’s lot at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday regarding a report that a property at 72019 C.R. 43, Syracuse, had been burglarized and approximately $11,320 worth of tools stolen.
FRAUD
• Rhea Fillmore, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:31 p.m. Thursday to report that an unauthorized transaction was made at a Target store in Illinois by someone using her Hoosier Works card information.
• Octtavia Yankosky, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:01 p.m. Thursday to report that someone opened a fraudulent bank account using her information.
IDENTITY DECEPTION
• Christina Miller, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:34 p.m. Thursday to report that her identity was stolen by someone attempting to open a bank account.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Angel Rink, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:38 p.m. Thursday to report that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 910 Eisenhower Drive South, Goshen.
ARRESTS
• Dustin Darby, 22, 2504 C.R. 15, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of C.R.s 45 and 15 in Goshen at 1:38 a.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
• Dontrell Pierce, 19, 2004 Kendall St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of theft of a firearm and resisting law enforcement following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33 and Tower Road at 10:50 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Erin Hyndman, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 9:45 p.m. Thursday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
• Shannon Gallus contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:32 p.m. Friday to report that her vehicle was struck by a blue Honda Accord while in the area of 29410 C.R. 12, Elkhart. The driver of the Honda then fled the scene without stopping to exchanging contact information.
• Connie Terrazas contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:18 a.m. Thursday to report that she rear-ended another vehicle while at the intersection of Ind. 15 and U.S. 20. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene without stopping to exchange contact information.