Multiple thefts were reported to police throughout the weekend and continuing into the early part of the week. Officers from all over the county dealt with calls ranging from stolen medical kits and social security cards to vehicles and handguns.
THEFT
Juan Lopez-Rangel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that someone stole his work trailer and a large amount of tools at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Manchester Lane.
Matthew Katzer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that his Honda Magna motorcycle was stolen while parked outside his garage in the 1000 block of Highland Dr. at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday.
James Horning, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that someone stole his catalytic converter from his vehicle in the 400 block of Queen St., sometime overnight July 4-5.
Angie Alba, oGoshen, reported to Goshen police that her social security card and medical card were stolen at an unknown location Tuesday.
Karen Membreno Hernandez reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone she knew took her 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer without permission while it was parked in the 500 block of Sigerfoos Ave. at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Scott Stone reported to Elkhart County deputies that his Suzuki dirt bike was stolen from the 58000 block of C. R. 117 between 5:20 a.m. June 29 and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Michelle Lyon reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:18 p.m. Sunday and 11:38 a.m. Monday two of her vehicles were broken into the 26000 block of Pleasant Place. Lyon reported an Xbox, speaker, and medical kit taken from the vehicles.
Alexandrea Kulla reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone she knew stole a firearm from her home in the 61000 block of C. R. 7 at 8:31 p.m. Monday.
Kayley Moeller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Monday, someone was rummaging through her vehicle in the 53000 block of Crystal Creek Lane, Elkhart.
Michelle Balsley reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:56 p.m. June 27 and 3:30 p.m. Monday, someone stole her cell phone from the 18000 block of Sixth St., New Paris.
Benjamin Current reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Thursday and Friday someone stole a trailer belonging to Henry and Sons Cement while the trailer was parked in the cemetery located at 28700 C. R. 4, Elkhart.
Lisa Ann Baker reported to Elkhart city police an auto theft in the 53000 block of C. R. 9 between 2:30 p.m. Monday and 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Jacob Fuson reported to Elkhart city police the theft of a firearm that occurred in the 2000 block of Eddy St., Elkhart between 7:30 a.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Bill Levi reported a theft to Elkhart city police in the 200 block of W. Washington St., Elkhart between midnight Friday and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Amanda Kidder reported to Elkhart city police a theft which occurred in the 1000 block of S. Main St., Elkhart Tuesday.
Joseph Rapuano reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 200 block of Homewood Ave., Elkhart between 11 p.m. Monday and 8:31 a.m. Tuesday.
Charles Ray Smith reported to Elkhart city police an auto theft that occurred in the 1000 block of Beardsley Avenue between noon June 20 and 5:49 p.m. Tuesday
BURGLARY
Marisa Cabrera, of Goshen, reported that her residence in Brookside Manor was broken into and she believed she knew the person who did it. The incident took place at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday.
Dana Smelzter told Elkhart County deputies that someone entered his open garage and stole a handgun from a table in the 50000 block of C. R. 37 at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday.
Mitchell Shaffer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Friday and Tuesday, someone forced entry into a shed and detached garage of his home in the 58000 block of Roys Ave., Elkhart, and stole various tools and welding equipment.
Dena Johnson reported to Elkhart city police a burglary in the 100 block of Elkhart Avenue between 1 p.m. Friday and 12:23 a.m. Tuesday.
Randolph Chaney reported being the victim of a burglary in the 2000 block of Lane Ave., Elkhart between 7 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.
FRAUD
Steven Schrock reported fraudulent activity to Elkhart County deputies in the 14000 block of C. R. 12, Middlebury, between noon and 12:15 p.m. June 27.
Regina Eikenberry reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Feb. 1 and June 1, someone committed fraud in the 53000 block of Old Farm Road, Elkhart.
Donna Miller reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of fraud in the 100 block of Waterfall Drive Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Officers of the Goshen city police department were called at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday to 1738 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen for a report of an accident involving a bicycle and motor vehicle. The cyclist was presumed to be a 14-year-old boy, who was found with knee and head injuries. He was transported to Goshen Hospital. The driver had left prior to police arrival.
Donald Ulerich reported to Elkhart County deputies that his gray Chevrolet Tahoe was struck in the 17000 block of S. R. 4, Goshen around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.
OBSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC
A 29-year-old woman was detained after running into traffic on C. R. 13 at Byrd Avenue in Elkhart at 6:16 p.m. Monday.