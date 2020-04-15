Goshen police are investigating the theft of three recreational vehicle trailers.
Damon Gleim, Middlebury, reported the trailers as stolen from 2109 Lincolnway East around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
STOLEN VEHICLE CRASHED
Elkhart County police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck a guard rail along Ind. 120 near 1105 E. Vistula St. in Bristol around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle had left the scene before police arrived. Investigators learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of La Porte.
CHARGE SOUGHT
While investigating a crash at 400 E. Vistula St. in Bristol, Elkhart County police said a suspect allegedly possessed a narcotic around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. The possession case will be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review, police said in a statement.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Park staff reported to Elkhart County police property was vandalized at River Preserve County Park and Benton Spillway Park, 68552 C.R. 31, near Goshen sometime between 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday.
DOG BITE
Goshen police responded to a call that a pit bull bit and injured a smaller dog in the 100 block of Huron Street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Justin Clements, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between March 31 and April 1.
