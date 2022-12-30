THEFT
- Harvey Weston reported to Goshen city police at 8:25 a.m. Thursday that gloves, an umbrella and a dog seat were stolen from his unlocked vehicle at 1016 N. Fifth St.
- Joshua Stevens reported to Goshen city police at 10:59 a.m. Thursday that one of his employees at Low Bob’s, 434 W. Pike St., stole cash from the store.
- Wal-Mart, 30830 U.S. 20 reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Dec. 23 that someone stole items.
- Janice Smeltzer reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5 p.m. Thursday that someone stole medication from Wal-Mart, 30830 U.S. 20.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Christopher Anders reported to Goshen city police at 10:56 a.m. Thursday damages to the Penguin Point building, 601 E. Madison St.
- Juan De Leon reported to Goshen city police at 1:09 p.m. Thursday damages to his vehicle that were caused by an unknown person at 517 S. Main St.
- Oscar Quintanilla reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:51 p.m. Thursday that someone he knew broke windows out of two vehicles that were parked in his driveway and also broke three windows out on his home, at 24574 Aric Way.
ARRESTS
Stephanie Long, 39, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft after Goshen city officers were dispatched to Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, at 6:48 p.m. Thursday.
STALKING
Goshen city officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 11:23 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Michael Pletcher reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 2 and Dec. 26 someone committed fraud at 26732 Ray Dr.