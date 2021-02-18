A break-in to a company vehicle was among situations reported to local police.
Staff at Hostetler Askew Door reported to Goshen police a window of a company vehicle was broken out and several items were stolen from it at 2331 Eisenhower Drive North around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
ARREST
Alma Gomez, 54, 301 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Lewis Street in Dunlap around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Lelia Jones, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of possible criminal mischief by a person at a house, 164 Post Court, around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person after responding to an incident in the 500 block of South Riverside Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Janene Kindy, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred Feb. 4.
