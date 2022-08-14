ARRESTS
- Shontera Wilson, 27, of Goshen, was arrested on charges of theft, identity deception and two Elkhart County warrants after officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., in reference to two people in custody for shoplifting.
- Felipe Romo Castro, 34, of Goshen, led Goshen officers in a short vehicle pursuit after officers attempted to stop the vehicle for multiple traffic infractions at 11:10 p.m. in the area of West Pike Street and North Chicago Avenue. Friday. Romo Castro later provided a preliminary breath sample resulting in a reading of .226 BAC and was found to be operating while intoxicated. He was taken to Goshen Hospital where a blood search warrant was completed and results are pending as of press time. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting LE-vehicle and never obtaining a license.
- Danielo Alvarez Diaz, 25, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor at 12:36 a.m. Sunday after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the 900 block of S. 12th Street. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Carmelo Sereno, 27, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine and possession of a legend drug following a traffic stop made at 2:28 a.m. Sunday at W. Pike Street and Indiana Ave.
THEFT
- Morgan Wilson reported to Goshen police at 6:36 a.m. that someone stole from her unsecured vehicle in the 100 block of East Washington Street on Friday.
- Victor Scott reported to Goshen police that someone stole his bike on Wednesday or Thursday from his garage in the 1600 block of Kentfield Street. The bike was later found by officers.
- Catherine Cross reported that her wallet was taken from Martins, 1527 Bashor Rd., and her debit and credit cards were used in fraudulent purchases.
- Vasilios Karallas, 62, Michigan City reported that several hand power tools had been stolen from his white 2004 Ford work truck sometime in the early morning hours of Saturday, after he had left his vehicle on a private lot in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road after getting a flat tire. A report was taken.
SHOPLIFTING
Angelica Grose reported to Goshen police that a known individual shoplifted at Target, 3938 Midway Road, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Diamond Bush and Joshua Martinez both contacted Goshen police to report their shed was burglarized in the 100 block of West Wilden Avenue on Friday.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Kaitlyn Jellison reported to Goshen police that someone hit her vehicle while it was in the parking lot of Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., at 2:54 p.m. Friday.
- Laura Alvarado, Goshen, reported at 8:26 p.m. Saturday that upon returning to her parked vehicle in the lot of Target, 3938 Midway Road, that she saw that another vehicle had damaged the side front and passenger door and then left the scene. A report was taken.
FOUND PROPERTY
Goshen officers were called to Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway E., to collect some found property at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
AUTO THEFT
Lisa Damron reported to Goshen police at 7:56 p.m. Friday that she had parked her daughter-in-law’s 2004 GMC Yukon in the 100 block of North Fifth Street after experiencing mechanical issues. When she returned the following day, the vehicle was gone.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Goshen Police were in the area of the 1200 block of Briarwood Blvd. at 4:07 p.m. Saturday when they heard three sounds of gunfire. No signs of gunfire were located.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Dewey and Berkey Avenues at 4:24 p.m. Saturday in reference to a male and female subject in an argument. Officers located the male subject who had minor injuries and a complaint of pain, but refused medical treatment. The female subject left the scene by the time officers arrived. A report was taken.