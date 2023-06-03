ARRESTS
Maurice Darnell Walker, 51, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3:51 p.m. Thursday after he was reported as a reckless driver near Ind. 19 on U.S. 20. Walker was found in a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the road after having hit debris there, and failed field sobriety tests. Blood draw results are pending. Walker was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
Phyllis Kirkdorffer reported to Goshen police at 7:18 a.m. Thursday that someone crashed into her vehicle while it was parked at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave. After reviewing cameras, police now say that the crash did not happen there and it is unknown where the crash occurred.
THEFT
- Cameron Lane reported to Goshen police at 6:53 a.m. Thursday the theft of his lawn mower at 518 E. Jefferson St.
- Jose Herrera reported to Goshen police at 11:19 a.m. Thursday that someone stole items from a locker at Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddlers Village Road.
- Jerry Beck reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday someone stole his license plate while his vehicle was parked at 68615 Railroad St., New Paris.
COUNTERFEITING
Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:05 p.m. Thursday a counterfeit $50 bill.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Antonio Flores reported to Goshen police at 11:31 p.m. damages to his unattended parked vehicle by a known juvenile in the 300 block of Arbor Court.