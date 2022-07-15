THEFT
Johnny Holbrook reported to the Goshen city police the theft of his cell phone at 11:09 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue.
John Martin Smith reports to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 1800 block of Borneman Avenue between 11 a.m. July 6 and 3 p.m. Thursday.
Kroger, 901 Johnson St., reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred at between June 18 and July 14, and another between June 21 and July 14.
Cinthia Barrera reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of theft of auto parts in the 1000 block of East Hively Avenue between 4:33 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Damon Clemens reported to Goshen city police a burglary that occurred in the 61000 block of C. R. 17 at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
SHOPLIFTING
Wal-Mart, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen city police a shoplifting that occurred at 1:27 p.m. Thursday. Charilyn Hummer, 18, Elkhart, was arrested for theft and released pending a court date.
TEXT SCAM
Alejandra Torres reported to Goshen city police being the victim of a scam after receiving a text message from the 900 block of Lynwood Drive at 1:46 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Richard Beechy reported to Goshen city police an unauthorized transaction from his bank account at 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
Rochelle Myers reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of fraud between June 15 and June 27.
Lauren Kohn reported being the victim of fraud to Elkhart city police in the 500 block of West High Street at 3:47 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Officers were called to the 1300 block of South 13th Street for neighborly dispute at 5 p.m. Thursday. After an investigation, Michael Getz, 65, Goshen, was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and transported to Elkhart County Jail.
ACCIDENTS
A case of blind turn caused a collision that occurred on U. S. Highway 33 at the intersection of Skyview Road Thursday morning. Shalisha Ochoa, 34, Goshen, was stopped in a private drive in the 2600 block of Lincolnway East, waiting to turn left and enter traffic heading north in her 2016 black Dodge Challenger around 11 a.m.
Dustin Johnson, 35, Andrews, was traveling southbound on Lincolnway East at the same time, approaching the private drive.
Ochoa and witnesses confirmed that a semi-trailer was stopped in the right turn lane as Ochoa was trying to exit, causing her to fail to yield the right of way to Johnson.
Johnson attempted to swerve to miss the vehicle, however, but the vehicles collided and his green GMC Sierra C1500 pickup slid sideways, rolling over before coming to a rest off the roadway.
Johnson was taken to Goshen Hospital via ambulance.
___
A traffic jam resulted in an accident on Elkhart Road Thursday morning.
Teagen Hall, 17, Granger, told Goshen city police that she was stopped at the light at Reith Boulevard at 8:50 a.m. in her 2017 Mini Countryman SUV and saw it turn green, letting off the brake. She did not realize the 2002 Ford pickup truck in front of her, driven by Brandon Guthrie, 28, Osceola, was not yet moving.
Hall had a small abrasion on her left leg and left hand.
____
Distracted driving was reportedly the cause of a crash on Indiana Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Donald Fergison, 69, Goshen, told officers of the Goshen city police department that he was traveling west on Wilden Avenue in his 200 Toyota 4 Runner SUV and was stopped at the intersection near Indiana Avenue. Fergison told officers he got distracted and focused on something other than driving and rear-ended a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Spencer Strand, 30, Goshen.