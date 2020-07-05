A teenager was thrown from a vehicle and seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Goshen.
A car driven by Brianna Rucker, Elkhart, ran a stop sign at C.R. 113 and C.R. 26 and collided with an SUV driven by Courtney Kipker, Elkhart, around 4:20 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
A 14-year-old passenger in Rucker’s car was ejected from the rear window during the crash. Police said the teen was not wearing a seat belt.
The teen was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for severe internal injuries, police said.
Rucker was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for neck pain. She was cited by police for disregarding a stop sign.
Kipker did not report any injuries.
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
An SUV driven by Christian Going, Nolensville, Tennessee, collided with a motorcycle driven by Oleg Ionov, Goshen, at C.R. 26 and C.R. 19 near Goshen around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. The crash caused Ionov to flip over Going’s vehicle before he landed in the road, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Ionov was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment, police said.
Going did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way at the intersection.
POSSIBLE GUNFIRE
Goshen police responded to sounds of possible gunfire in the downtown Goshen area around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Police found no evidence of damage or signs a gun was fired.
FIREWORKS DAMAGE
Alicia Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police fireworks shot off by an individual left burn marks on her vehicle and house, 310 Mossberg Lane, around 10:15 p.m. Friday.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested two juveniles each on a charge of illegal consumption and a third on charges of illegal consumption and resisting law enforcement after police broke up a party at 2209 Liberty Court around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The juveniles were released to parents or guardians with citations to appear in court, police said.
• Angel Gonzalez, 25, 1304 Cosmo St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at North Summer and Division streets around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
• James Miller, 25, 19552 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at College Avenue and Lincolnway East around 9:05 p.m. Saturday.
• Trenton Newell, 24, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and College Avenue around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
• Gerardo Medoza Garcia, 224, 60486 C.R. 9, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Medoza Garcia was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Anthony White, 32, 258 Van Buren St., Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police and arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at C.R. 50 and C.R. 13 in Nappanee around 10:40 a.m. Friday. White was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
GARAGE FIRE
Goshen firefighters and police responded to a fire at a detached garage at a house, 919 S. 10th St., around 11:40 p.m. Friday, according to a report by Goshen police.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Goshen police responded to a call alleging males were trying to access vehicles parked in the lot of Quality Inn, 1930 Lincolnway East, around 9:55 p.m. Saturday.
CRASHES
• A van driven by Dennis Fillwock, Columbia, Missouri, rear-ended an SUV driven by Jeffrey Marner, Elkhart, at C.R. 17 and C.R. 6 near Elkhart around 11:50 a.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Fillwock and Marner did not report any injuries. A passenger in Marner’s SUV, Barbara Marner, of Elkhart, had neck pain but declined treatment at the scene, police said.
• A car driven by Sherry Flinn, Bristol, crossed the center line of C.R. 23, left the road and struck a block wall north of Church Road near Bristol around 6:40 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Flinn was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.
• A vehicle driven by Kaylie Beverly, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Joseph McKalips, Goshen, at C.R. 26 and C.R. 19 around 9 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Police said Beverly was driving too fast to stop at the stop sign at the intersection prior to the crash.
Beverly was treated at the scene for head pain. She was also cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic, police said.
McKalips did not report any injuries.
• A pickup truck driven by Nathaniel Smith, Wakarusa, collided with a car driven by Carolyn Kincaid, Goshen, in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.
Kincaid was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, according to police.
Smith did not report any injuries.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Marc Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his daughter’s vehicle was vandalized in the parking lot of Wendy’s, 2929 Ferndale Road, around 11:55 a.m. Saturday.
• Kathy Andresen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday her father’s gravesite was defaced sometime in the past month.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
Julie Bergdall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a garage door was damaged at a property she owns, 626 S. Sixth St., around 4:50 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Menards reported to Goshen police an attempt to steal items from the store, 1925 Lincolnway East, around 7:55 p.m. Friday.
• Carlos Juarez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police cash was stolen from his house, 114 S. Sixth St., around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
• Dennies Troyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his house, 405 Maple Court, around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
