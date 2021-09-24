Goshen police are investigating a shooting in which a teenager was injured Thursday night.
Police responded to a call that a 17-year-old boy was at Goshen Hospital and receiving treatment for a leg wound around 9:10 p.m. He had apparently been shot in the 200 block of South Eighth Street, according to a police report.
The teen had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made in this case, and police didn’t have information about a suspect or suspects to release.
ARRESTS
• Michael Leach, 30, 709 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator, possession of drug paraphernalia and false informing following a traffic stop at Martin’s Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, around 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Police said Leach had initially identified himself as Jared Yoder during the stop.
• Lindsey Camacho, 21, 317 S. 27th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at Quality Product Sales Inc., 2301 W. Wilden Ave., around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Camacho was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFT
Staff at River of Life Fellowship reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday the catalytic converter was stolen from a church vehicle at the church, 11162 Ind. 120, in Middlebury sometime between June 28 and Sept. 16.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Lindsey Short, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crash near the intersection of Chicago and West Lincoln avenues around 8:35 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, police said.
• Annette Tice, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory, 4024 Elkhart Road, around noon Thursday.
• Anel Bouknight, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crash in the 500 block of West Wilden Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Thursday. The driver of one of the vehicles then fled the scene, according to a report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Evan Duncan, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police a suspect damaged his Ring doorbell and then went into his home without permission at 27127 C.R. 150 around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.