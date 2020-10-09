ELKHART — A Stevensville, Michigan, teenager was killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Two others were seriously injured.
Killed in the crash was Lukas Strain, 17.
Strain was in the back seat of a Subaru that crashed into the back of a tanker trailer.
According to Indiana State Police, the Subaru, driven by Jeffery Strain, 56, Stevensville, was eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 97, approximately 5 miles east of the Elkhart exit.
A preliminary investigation by Trooper Nathan Littlefield indicates that a red 2020 Mack towing a tanker trailer driven by Donta Johns, 37, of Chicago, was traveling east when it approached traffic that was travelling slowly due to a crash that had occurred earlier in the afternoon. Johns moved from the right lane to the left lane due to the crash ahead. As Johns slowed down, the eastbound Subaru failed to slow down and drove into the back of the tanker trailer, Littlefield reported.
Jeffery Strain and his front seat passenger, Christine Strain, 49, Stevensville, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. At last report, they were in stable condition, police reported.
All three of the Strains were airlifted to Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Lukas Strain died as a result of his injuries, police reported.
ARREST REPORTS
• Steven Evans, 59, 68920 Red Cedar Road, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a handgun without a permit following a traffic stop near 708 Division St., Bristol, at 12:37 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Koby Eldridge, 28, 20877 Ind. 119, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of auto theft following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth avenues at 5:43 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• Ami Glassburn, Goshen, told Goshen police a vehicle backed into the motorcycle she was a passenger on while in the 1800 block of Rieth Boulevard at 6:52 p.m. Thursday and then left the scene without providing any information.
THEFT REPORTS
• Josh Baxter, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole copper and brass from his trailer while it was parked at 1406 Hickory Place at 8:36 a.m. Thursday.
• Jerry Snowden, Goshen, told Goshen police his locked vehicle was stolen while parked at 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, at 2:43 p.m. Thursday.
• Jeremy Miller, 111 N. Eighth St., Goshen, told Goshen police two bicycles were stolen from the back of his residence late Wednesday evening.
• Eugene Pierson told Elkhart County police someone stole a 2018 Polaris four-wheeler and $23,000 worth of wire from a property at 20597 C.R. 6, Bristol, sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• William Flora told Elkhart County police someone stole his 2008 John Deere Gator from his pole barn, 19745 C.R. 18, Goshen, sometime between 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3 and 8 p.m. Thursday.
