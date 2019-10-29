A teenage boy was injured Monday evening in a Goshen shooting.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Plains Drive around 10:55 p.m. in regard to an unidentified 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg by an unidentified male.
The alleged shooter left the area prior to police arrival, the report states. The incident remains under investigation, and police said no further information is available.
GRENADE INERT
The grenade found at the Elkhart County Landfill Oct. 24 was found to be inert, according to Elkhart County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Culp. Officers were called to the landfill at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 after an employee found an item that resembled a grenade, Culp said in a written statement. The device was contained and the area cordoned off. For precautionary measures, he said, the Elkhart Police Department explosive ordnance device team was called the scene. They determined that the device was inert, containing no explosives and was of no threat to the public, Culp writes.
Three arrested in separate events
Three people were arrested during investigations involving Narcotics Enforcement Team 43 investigations recently.
According to Kosciusko County investigators, on Thursday, NET 43 received information that a person wanted by police was living in a home at 1560 N. 1200 West in Noble County. This is east of Papakeechie Lake.
NET 43, Indiana State Police and the Noble County Sheriff's Department begain watching the home and learned the person they wanted, Walter A. Spriggs, 49, Cromwell, was inside the home. He had a warrant for his arrest out of Wabash county charging him with dealing methamphetamine.
A search warrant was obtained through Noble County and Spriggs was arrested without incident, Kosciusko County investigators reported.
On Friday, NET 43 purchased 10.5 grams of heroin and 112 grams of methamphetamine in Marshall County, according to information provided by the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office. NET 43 purchased an additional 198 grams of methamphetamine from the same people Monday, police reported.
Arrested were: Joseph Ladd, 36, South Bend, and Kerry Perry, 37, South Bend. They are being held at the Marshall County Jail. Ladd and Perry have been preliminarily charged with dealing methamphetamine. The Marshall County Drug Unit, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police assisted with the apprehensions.
So far this month, NET 43 has purchased or seized more than a pound of methamphetamine, Kosciusko County police reported.
Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake Police Departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
ARRESTED
Justin Richardson, 25, was arrested at 21289 Ind. 120, Elkhart, on warrants by Elkhart County deputies at 10 a.m. Oct. 4.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Goshen police were notified that an identified female, who was issued a trespass warning at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, violated the trespass warning around 11:13 a.m. Monday. The person left prior to police arrival.
FRAUD
• Crystal Williams, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:18 p.m. Friday that fraudulent charges were made using her bank account information.
• Rae Smith reported to Goshen police at 12:31 p.m. Sunday fraudulent charges were made on her Visa card in the 200 block of South 26th Street.
• Andria Pena and Jillian Maust of New Paris reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:26 a.m. Saturday that fraudulent activity had occurred between 8 a.m. June 26, 2018, and 8 a.m. March 26.
BURGLARY
• Raul Perez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:32 p.m. Friday that someone broke into his home at 61108 C.R. 17 and stole a television.
• Gerhard Daniels, 254 Remington Lane, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:42 a.m. Sunday his home was burglarized.
• Four travel trailers were forcibly entered and four flat-screen televisions were stolen from Indiana Transport Facility, 10068 C.R. 2, Middlebury, between 11 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Goshen police are investigating a report that between 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday someone entered U.S. Auto Sales property and took items from some of the vehicles parked on the property, located at 2211 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen.
• IHOP employees reported to Goshen police at 1:33 a.m. Saturday that two people left the restaurant without paying for their bill of nearly $40. The restaurant is located at 2905 Ferndale Road.
• Pat Adams, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 9:48 a.m. Saturday that items were stolen from her storage shed at 3031 Peddler’s Village Road.
• An employee of Shoe Sensations, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 12:57 p.m. Saturday that four people entered the store and stole two pairs of shoes.
• Colin Samuel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:03 p.m. Saturday a theft from his locked vehicle, which was parked in the 300 block of West Washington Street.
• Paula Hall reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:17 a.m. Thursday the license plate to her recreational vehicle was stolen between 8 a.m. Oct. 22 and 7:10 a.m. Thursday while it was parked at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
• Four hemp plants, worth about $3,000, were stolen from a local hemp farm near Millersburg prior to 5:10 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County deputies reported.
• Willard Lackey reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:42 p.m. Sunday that someone broke into storage units at 16608 Skyview Road between 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and noon Sunday. A grill, desk set and pens were stolen, police reported.
• Steven Bates, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his Stihl chainsaw sometime between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Pike Street.
• On Monday, Carl Eggleston, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his key fob was stolen from his unlocked vehicle in the 4200 block of Cypress Lane.
• On Monday, William Hogendobler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone stole motor parts from his vehicle in the 400 block of East Street.
• Willis Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:15 p.m. Friday that a Makita cordless impact drill was stolen from 68015 C.R. 17, New Paris, between 8 a.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday.
COUNTERFEIT/FORGERY
• A Papa Johns delivery driver reported to Goshen police at 10:40 p.m. Friday he received a counterfeit bill during a pizza delivery in the 300 block of North Main Street.
• Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, Goshen, received an email from the corporation’s electronic theft analyst that a fake check was used to purchase merchandise. The incident was reported to Goshen police at 1:24 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Tomas Ellsworth, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 10:18 p.m. Friday his vehicle was involved in a crash in front of 16606 C.R. 40, Goshen, and the other vehicle did not stay at the scene.
• Clayton Chrisman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:14 p.m. Sunday that while in the 2010 block of Lincolnway East, a vehicle struck his parked motorcycle then fled from the scene.
• A water pump was run over at 18002 C.R. 142 and was found and reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:14 p.m. Friday.
• At 5:58 a.m. Saturday, a hit-and-run crash investigation began by Elkhart County deputies at 26861 C.R. 26 after a deputy located an abandoned vehicle at C.R. 28 and C.R. 13. The vehicle had been involved in a crash.
• Trenton Reed reported to Elkhart County deputies his vehicle was rear-ended by a red pickup truck driven by a male in the area of 14583 Ind. 120 at 1:53 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle then went to 56925 C.R. 27, Goshen, where it drove behind the residence and into a wooded area, police reported.
VANDALISM/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Sam Domonkos, 1311 Cosmo St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:34 p.m. Sunday his property was vandalized.
• Ashley Browning reported to Elkhart County deputies at about 5:10 p.m. that someone cut and damaged her camping tent while it was set up at 21060 U.S. 20, Goshen.
• Nathaniel Robinson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:53 p.m. Friday his vehicle was vandalized while parked at 16706 C.R. 36, Goshen, between 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 5 a.m. Sept. 10.
DOG BITES
• Johnny Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:25 p.m. Sunday he was bitten by a dog at a home in the 300 block of Brookside Manor.
• Jack Blankenbaker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:39 p.m. Friday that his grandson had been bitten by the family dog. The boy was taken to Goshen Hospital for a minor puncture wound to the face, police reported.
• Walt Gorbitz reported to Elkhart County deputies he was bitten in the left ankle by a dog at 15174 C.R. 40, Goshen.
FAILURE TO RETURN
Elkhart County deputies reported that the following people failed to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center:
• Angela Hernandez, 22, Elkhart, who was set to return at 5 a.m. Thursday.
• Darius Warren Garrett, 29, Elkhart, who was set to return at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
