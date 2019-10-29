NAPPANEE [mdash] Roman E. Harshberger, 70, Nappanee, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, at his residence. He was born April 18, 1949, in Goshen, to Ezra E. and Katie (Yoder) Harshberger. Roman has lived in the Nappanee area since 1968. On April 11, 1968, he married Katie Ann Kuhns. He was a member…