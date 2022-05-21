Teen, adult arrested on firearms charges
A Goshen man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on firearms-related charges following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East in Goshen at 9:08 p.m. Friday.
According to a Goshen police report, officers stopped a car for not having a license plate light and improper display of the plate. Inside were Jorge Salazar, 21, 527 Alfalfa St., Goshen, and a 15-yer-old boy. Salazar was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of marijuana, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The teenager was arrested on a charge of juvenile in possession of a firearm.
Salazar was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. The teen was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
ARRESTS
• Clifton Holiday, 34, 19239 Country Creek Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:34 p.m. Friday on charges of intimidation, residential entry and public intoxication. According to the police report, officers were called to the 1000 block of East Jackson Street because someone, later identified as Holiday, was kicking and pounding on the front door while threatening the occupants. After arrested Holiday, officers interviewed several additional neighborhood residents who had also been threatened or harassed by Holiday before he arrived at the Jackson Street home, the report reads. Holiday was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jaime Espinoza Jr., 25, 1209 Rosemare Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:12 p.m. Friday on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator. Espinoza was stopped at Kercher Road and Main Street for an equipment violation, the police report reads. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Isaias Perez Jr., 25, 1319 Crimson Leaf Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:49 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. According to the police report, officers were called to 1313 Twinflower Drive about a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. They found Perez and was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
FRAUD
• At 8:10 a.m. Friday, Goshen Community Schools, 613 E. Purl St., reported to the Goshen police that a fraudulent check had been cashed against their bank account.
The school system was reimbursed.
• Susan Adamek, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:33 p.m. Friday being scammed online between May 5 through May 20.
THEFT
• Ann Willems, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that an item had been stolen from her property in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street at 9:16 a.m. Friday.
• Goshen police at 11:04 a.m. Friday investigated a report of a shoplifter who stole merchandise from Phillips 66, 112 W. Pike St., Goshen.
• Skila Dehoff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that her vehicle’s license plate was stolen at 3:58 p.m. Friday. In the in the 700 block of South 10th Street, Goshen.
• Lelia Jones, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:59 p.m. Friday that her locked Honda Odyssey in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue., was broken into and a license plate stolen from inside.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen Parks Department reported to city police gang graffiti in the 2400 block of Bashor Road on Friday.