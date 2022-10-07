A Syracuse woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5 p.m. Thursday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Kyle Landes, 37, Kendallville, was driving his vehicle north on Ind. 13, south of U.S. 6, when he failed to slow in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped in the road ahead of him while waiting to turn left into a private driveway.
The driver of the second vehicle, Chelsi Strieby, 47, Syracuse, was transported to Goshen hospital via ambulance for treatment of head and neck pain resulting from the crash.
Landes, who was uninjured, was cited for following too closely.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Elkhart man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Michael Coleman, 32, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 14, just east of C.R. 19, when he crossed the road’s center line for an unknown reason and then continued off the road and struck a tree. Coleman complained of pain to his entire body as a result of the crash and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
ARRESTS
• Linda Faulconer, 53, 1554 Kershner Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Target, 3938 Midway Road, Goshen, at 4:31 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Karen Morgan, 67, and Carl Morgan, 49, both of 210 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery while at their home at 9:26 p.m. Thursday. They were released pending a court date.
• Edward Baker, 46, 1016 Bower St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Ash Road and C.R. 16 at 3:48 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Andres Ramirez, 35, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and driving while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop on C.R. 9, east of C.R. 26, at 11 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Lenin Velazquez Jimenez, 36, 1319 Tipton St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and railroad trespass after crashing his vehicle onto the railroad tracks on Buckingham Road, west of C.R. 17, at 10:26 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Michael Coleman, 32, 710 Hope Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle on C.R. 14, just east of C.R. 19, at 11:51 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Freddy Diaz Aguilar, 18, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and possession of marijuana after crashing his vehicle in the 20000 block of C.R. 8 in Bristol at 11:07 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Cheryl Harris, Mishawaka, contacted Goshen police at 8:14 p.m. Thursday to report being involved in a hit-and-run crash while in the 4300 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFT
• Ronald Davidhizar contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to report that his gray 1959 Mercedes limousine was stolen while parked at 60320 Fenmore Ave., Goshen, sometime between Sept. 30 and Monday.
• Ronald Davidhizar contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to report that his maroon Ford F250 was stolen while parked at 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, sometime between noon Oct. 1 and noon Sunday.
BURGLARY
• Alexandro Esquibel, 109 N. Wheatland Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:52 Thursday to report that his home was burglarized and various items stolen totaling approximately $6,900.
• A representative of Roxbury Park contacted Goshen police at 4:06 p.m. Thursday to report that one of the company's properties located at 217 Enfield Lane, Goshen, had been burglarized.
FRAUD
• Goshen police were contacted at 8:18 a.m. Thursday regarding an incident of identity theft in Goshen.
• Joyce Clark, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:50 a.m. Thursday to report that fraud occurred in the 800 block of South 12th Street in Goshen.
• A representative of Trinity Lutheran Church & School, 30888 C.R. 6, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday to report that fraud occurred between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A representative of Wendy’s, 2929 Ferndale Road, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 4:15 p.m. Thursday to report that a 6-year-old boy damaged one of the restaurant’s windows with a rock.
• Morgan Vervynckt contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 54522 Homeland Road, Elkhart, sometime between 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27 and 7:20 a.m. Sept. 28.