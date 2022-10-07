Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Northern Kosciusko and Southern Kosciusko Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&