A Syracuse woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Brandon D. Rodriguez, 17, 1720 Windsor Lane, Goshen, was driving his vehicle south on South 11th Street approaching the Plymouth Avenue intersection around 4:04 p.m. Friday.
Rodriguez then reportedly entered the intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading east on Plymouth Avenue.
The driver of the second vehicle, Jo E. Hepler, 59, 206 E. Pickwick Drive, Syracuse, suffered head and left wrist pain as a result of the crash. Rodriguez was not injured. according to the report.
CRASH
• A Goshen woman and a Goshen girl were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 4:14 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Ashley Garza, 28, 291 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was traveling east on Pike Street approaching New Street, where traffic was backed up and stopped. A second vehicle, driven by Jason Guzman, 30, 301 N. Bend Drive, Bristol, was traveling directly behind Garza’s vehicle. A third vehicle, driven by Kelsie J. Sutterby, 28, 52429 C.R. 35, Bristol, was traveling behind Guzman’s vehicle.
Police indicated that as Sutterby was approaching New Street, she was unable to slow her vehicle in time to avoid colliding with the rear of Guzman’s vehicle. The collision in turn forced Guzman’s vehicle to collide with the rear of Garza’s vehicle. Garza suffered neck pain as a result of the collision, while a passenger in her vehicle, Sophia Suarez, 9, 291 Roxbury Park, Goshen, suffered face pain. They were transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Guzman and Sutterby were uninjured.
ARREST REPORTS
• Amanda B. Fletcher, 35, 315 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Wilden Avenue at 1:42 p.m. Friday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Tommie Pittman, 45, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a valid Goshen warrant for failure to appear while at 218 N. Ninth St. at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Andrea Chiquito Galvan, 21, 810 N. Eighth St., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and North Indiana Avenue at 11:37 p.m. Friday. She was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• John Krolak, Goshen, told Goshen police his moped was stolen while parked at 1764 Lincolnway East at 6:38 a.m. Friday.
• Bianca Sanchez Rueda, 1426 Timothy Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police various items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at her home at 6:53 a.m. Friday.
• Karen Bartow, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole a safe containing silver dollars from a storage unit at 2019 Eisenhower Drive North at 12:50 p.m. Friday.
• Goshen police were called to the area of 200 W. High Park at 7:18 p.m. Friday in reference to someone stealing election yard signs.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Lori Arnold, 49, Goshen, reported an unknown subject broke a window on her house in the 600 block of South Main Street around 9:05 a.m. Saturday.
• Nick Kladis, 42, of South Bend, reported around 4:15 p.m. Saturday that the front glass door to his building was vandalized in the 400 block of West Pike Street sometime in the last month.
• Brian Swallow told Goshen police someone damaged a freshly finished concrete sidewalk at 301 N. Main St. at 8:08 a.m. Friday.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE
Adeeb Kupty, 60, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 12:35 p.m. Saturday an unknown vehicle collided into his vehicle while in Goshen City limits. Both drivers left the scene. No injuries were reported.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
• Dean Anderson, 57, Goshen, was stopped by Goshen police near the intersection of Madison and 7th streets for a traffic violation. During the stop, he failed field sobriety and was found to be impaired by illegal drugs, according to a police report. Anderson submitted to a blood draw at Goshen General Hospital and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for operating while intoxicated-prior conviction.
• While stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of West Pike Street and Indiana Avenue, Goshen police found Hector Huertas Velazquez, 31, of Goshen, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. According to a police report, he provided a valid breath result of 0.110 g/210L and was incarcerated at the Elkhart county jail.
DRUG POSSESSION
A traffic stop was made by Goshen police for speeding around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road. According to a police report, the driver, Hillary Magallon, 22, of South Bend, was found to be in possession of marijuana and arrested. She was later released with a pending court date.
FALSE INFORMING
Luis Rivera Torres, 31, of Elkhart, was arrested around 11:50 p.m. Saturday by Goshen police for false informing, driving while suspended-prior and two active Elkhart County warrants, according to a police report. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
DOG BITE
• Goshen police responded to Goshen Hospital around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in reference to a 3-year-old boy who suffered a dog bite in the 200 block of High Park Avenue. The child sustained minor puncture and laceration wounds, and was treated, according to a police report.
• Goshen police responded to Goshen Hospital about a report of a 10-year-old boy who suffered a dog bite. The child was treated for multiple puncture wounds and lacerations, according to a police report.
