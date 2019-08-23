A Syracuse man faces accusations he had adult physical contact with a juvenile in Kosciusko County.
Austin Spurling, 25, is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor stemming from an alleged rendezvous earlier this month.
A Syracuse police officer found Spurling and the youth sleeping in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a parking lot in Syracuse on Aug. 3. There were also signs of sexual activity, according to police in the probable cause affidavit filed with the case.
Under questioning, Spurling told police he met the juvenile through Facebook. The juvenile took the vehicle, they met up in Syracuse, drove around, and then parked and had intercourse, the document shows.
The Level 4 felony charge was filed in Kosciusko County Superior Court 1 Tuesday. Court information shows a summons was issued for Spurling to appear for an initial court hearing Sept. 5.
ARRESTS
• Scott Ratliff, 47, 1809 Park Place Estates, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a report about a person slumped in the parking lot of Lightning Clean Laundry, 202 Johnston St., around 2:40 a.m. Friday.
• Dustin Miller, 24, 1200 N. Main St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 50 and C.R. 9 near Nappanee around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
• Juan Munoz Garcia, 41, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
• Sadie Schlabach, 22, 1108 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Eighth Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
• Aaron Brown, 29, 1509 Clover Creek Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 26 and C.R. 7 near Elkhart around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Domingo Brito, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he found bullet holes in his house and on a back yard fence, 912 S. Main St., around 7:50 p.m. Thursday.
FATAL CRASH
A Columbia City man died after he crashed an all-terrain-vehicle in Noble County Thursday night.
Kenneth Stroud, 61, lost control of the ATV he was driving at C.R. 600 South and Old 102 north of Columbia City around 9 p.m., Indiana conservation officers said in a news release. Stroud was thrown from the vehicle, and then it rolled on top of him.
The news release states Stroud had been driving recklessly at the time and wasn’t wearing a helmet or protective gear.
He was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne and died from his injuries early Friday morning, conservation officer said.
THEFTS
• A NIPSCO employee reported to Goshen police several items were stolen from company property, 300 E. Kercher Road, sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
• Staff at Lippert Components Inc. reported to Elkhart County police a Kawasaki golf cart was stolen from company property, 51040 Greenfield Parkway, in Middlebury around 1:10 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday thefts at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred Aug. 10, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
Racine Conley, South Bend, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was entered while she was at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to a report.
