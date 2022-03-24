Robert Fowerbaugh, 51, 411 W. Main St., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was arrested by Syracuse police on charges of possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana after a search warrant was served at his home Tuesday.
During the search, child pornography, approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana were located inside the residence, according to a police report. He was transported to the Kosciusko County jail.
Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-5333.
ARRESTS• Jessie Vanwormer, 31, 213 Queen St., #A, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft from a motor vehicle and residential entry while at 424 N. First St., Goshen, at 4:26 a.m. Wednesday.
• A student at Goshen Junior High School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana while at the school at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday. The student was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Coleman Hamilton-Garver, 25, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, driving with a suspended driver’s license and receiving stolen parts following a traffic stop in the area of North Main Street and Mill Street at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• A 13-year-old Middlebury girl was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of battery and intimidation while in the 13000 block of C.R. 12 at 1:25 p.m. Monday. She was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Austin Rink Hairell, 27, 28467 Alfred Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement while in the area of Ind. 19 and Sturdy Oaks Drive at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Aidan Stokes, 21, 28197 Fieldhouse Ave., Lot 42, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding warrants following an investigation at his home at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Crystal Briscoe, 47, 1301 Bay St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday. She was cited and released pending a court date.
THEFTS
• Brent St. Germain, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone cut the catalytic converter off of a box truck that was parked at Spacemaker Self Storage, 2508 College Ave., Goshen, on Saturday.
• Joshua Smoker contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday to report that medications and a wallet were stolen from a lunch box in the break room of Dutchmen Plant 845, 72440 Ind. 13, Syracuse, sometime between 4:15 and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
• Julie Charles, 314 Park Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5 p.m. Wednesday to report that her home had been burglarized sometime earlier that day.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Chris Ramirez, South Bend, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the area of Pike and Fifth streets at 3:21 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information, according to police.
FRAUD
• Fern Brunner, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered she was the victim of fraud at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday.
• Tracie Spry, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at noon Tuesday to report that fraud was committed between 10:11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 1.
